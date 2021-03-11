UP likely to hold first census of transgender people, welfare schemes in offing

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on April 18 directed state government officials to carry forward welfare measures for transgender people

UP likely to hold first census of transgender people, welfare schemes in offing

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath- File photo

PTI

Noida, April 24

The Social Welfare Ministry of Uttar Pradesh has proposed a first of its kind census for transgender people in the state, aimed at devising welfare measures for the marginalised community, according to official sources.

The ministry has proposed a budget of Rs 200 crore for the welfare of transgender people by means of providing them education facilities, developing their colonies with basic amenities and rehabilitating elderly members of the community, the sources said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had on April 18 directed state government officials to carry forward welfare measures for transgender people.

During his first tenure as chief minister, Adityanath had in 2021 formed the Transgender Welfare Board.

An estimated 20 lakh transgenders live across the state, with most of them having limited means of education and survival.

However, the first meeting of the board took place only on April 19 which was chaired by Social Welfare Minister Asim Arun. Board’s vice president Sonam Chishti and members Tina Maa, Kiran Baba, Madhu and Dr Satya Prakash Singh attended the meeting in Lucknow.

“A budget of Rs 200 crore has been proposed for welfare and development of the transgender community in Uttar Pradesh, out of which around Rs 25 crore would be dedicated only for the education of youngsters of the community,” a ministry source told PTI.

“A census would be done to identify transgender people in the state and register them with unique identification cards so that they can avail benefits of government schemes. This would be done across 75 districts of UP and a database would be prepared, which would also be shared with the central government,” the source said.

The ministry is also in the process of writing to other state departments concerned for expediting development works like proper roads, water and electricity connections, etc in colonies where the community members live.

It has also proposed setting up ‘Garima Grah’ (Dignity Home) in cities on lines of old-age homes for the elderly transgender people to help them lead a comfortable and dignified life, the source said.

After the Transgender Welfare Board’s meeting, the ministry is understood to have presented the proposals to the state government during a review by the chief minister last week, they said.

The date for beginning the census will be decided after the government’s go-ahead.

#yogi adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana Irregularities in HSWC recruitments

Panchkula police register counter-FIRs against IAS officers Ashok Khemka, Sanjeev Verma

2
Entertainment

Let's take you inside Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Mumbai home

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar reacts to disciplinary action, wishes party good luck

4
Himachal

Pratibha Singh is Himachal Congress chief, Mukesh Agnihotri stays CLP leader

5
Entertainment

Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar Bollywood ready? Gearing up for her debut

6
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party: Congress

7
Punjab

After Prashant Kishor declines Congress offer, his meeting with Navjot Sidhu creates ripples in party circles over next move of ex-PPCC chief

8
Nation

Prashant Kishor declines Sonia Gandhi's offer to join party, meets Navjot Sidhu

9
World

Three Chinese nationals among four killed in a bomb blast in Pakistan's Karachi

10
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Don't Miss

View All
Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet
Trending

Restaurant in Saudi Arabia shuts down for preparing Samosa and other food stuff in toilet for last 30 years

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan’s Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money
Entertainment

Can you guess the cost of Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat nameplate? You can buy luxury car with that money

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes
Trending

Twitter users welcome new boss Elon Musk with memes

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizerns say 'does not suites her'
Entertainment

Just-wed Alia Bhatt brutally trolled for 'stealing' Deepika Padukone hairstyle, netizens say 'does not suit her'

300 vintage weapons on display at Amritsar museum
Punjab

300 vintage weapons of Sikh forces on display at Amritsar museum

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh
Trending

IAS officer shares picture of Howrah bridge piller blemished with gutkha, has special message for Shah Rukh, Akshay, Ajay and Amitabh

Karisma Kapoor goes down the memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad
Entertainment

Watch: Karisma Kapoor goes down memory lane, recreates popular ‘Nirma’ ad

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry
Himachal

Movie shoot in Manali raises hope of tourism industry

Top News

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says ‘it is clear that threat of Covid not fully gone’

PM Modi's meet with Chief Ministers begins, says 'it is clear that threat of covid not fully gone'

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

Bhupinder Hooda loyalist Uday Bhan named Haryana Congress chief

The revamped organisation has been announced

2 children among 11 dead after temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

2 children among 11 killed as temple chariot touches high-voltage power line in Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, President Kovind express grief over the incident

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Myanmar court sentences Aung San Suu Kyi to 5 years for corruption

Suu Kyi, who was ousted by an army takeover in February last...

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Singapore executes disabled Indian-origin Malaysian drug trafficker

Cities

View All

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Rs 3.50 crore of Punjab Nirman Programme funds siphoned off in Pathankot

Power outages add to veggie growers’ woes in Amritsar district

Wheat yield loss 1 quintal per acre in Amritsar district

Amritsar: Plying of autos on service lane along ISBT a nuisance

Man posing as PSPCL employee dupes Amritsar resident, steals his meter

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

In south Malwa, Food Corporation of India stays away from buying

Work allotted for six-laning of Ludhiana-Bathinda expressway

Nehal, Jaish Jain help Ludhiana post 483 runs against Bathinda

Wary farmers to curtail cotton-sowing

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

No online classes, say private schools in Chandigarh

Chandigarh sees 15 fresh Covid cases

No new diarrhoea case in Zirakpur

Allotment of EWS flats: Submit documents in seven days, Chandigarh Administration asks Colony No. 4 residents

Panjab University Senate nod to all agenda items

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Delhi braces for extreme heat, yellow alert issued

Fire at Bhalswa landfill site in Delhi

7 arrested in Noida restro-bar brawl case; autopsy shows head, spleen injuries

Punjab signs knowledge-sharing agreement with Delhi

Delhi and Punjab sign knowledge-sharing agreement

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief’s house

Raid at Jalandhar district Youth Congress chief's house

The curious case of missing files at Jalandhar Improvement Trust

Wife of Ravi Gill puts off bhog plan

CBSE Class X, XII exams begin

Jalandhar: Gang of mobile snatchers, drug peddlers busted

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

60-year-old woman found dead in Ludhiana, murder suspected

Ludhiana Railway Station upgradation project tenders likely to be floated next month

Ludhiana MC officials on toes as NGT team likely to visit dumpsite today

Resolve overflowing sewers problem: Ludhiana East MLA Daljit Singh Grewal to officials

Covid: 2 test positive in Ludhiana district

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Patiala Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu asks officials to fast-track works

Two Nigerians held with 515-gm heroin

Teacher’s front meets Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema