 UP mafia story: 3 of 66 named in police list now dead, cops on look out for those absconding : The Tribune India

UP mafia story: 3 of 66 named in police list now dead, cops on look out for those absconding

On May 4, gangster Anil Dujana, whose name generated fear in districts of NCR for two decades, was killed in Meerut in an encounter with UP STF

UP mafia story: 3 of 66 named in police list now dead, cops on look out for those absconding

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. PTI file



PTI

Lucknow, May 7

With Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promising a crackdown against mafia, the Uttar Pradesh Police last month released a list containing the names of heads of 66 criminal gangs, and top officials say multiple teams are on the ground looking for the absconding accused and also keeping an eye on those on bail.

Three of the listed mafia are now dead—Anil Dujana and Aditya Rana alias Ravi killed in police encounters, and Atiq Ahmad killed in Prayagraj by assailants posing as journalists. Atiq Ahmad’s brother Ashraf, whose name did not figure in the list, was also gunned down with him.

Among the rest 63 named in the list, five are absconding, 20 are out on bail, and 38 are lodged in different jails.

Senior police officials said the government is monitoring them. “Our teams are on the lookout for the criminals and if they fire at the police instead of surrendering, they will definitely face retaliation,” a police officer said.

Special Director General of Police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar told PTI, “The police are keeping an eye on everyone. Nobody will be allowed to play with law and order in the state.” He said multiple teams have been formed to to arrest the mafia who are absconding. “The police are keeping a close watch on the activities of the mafia, who are on bail. The police carry out their verification from time to time.” The mafia list was released weeks after Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath vowed decisive action against such elements in the state. “Mafiaaon ko mitti me mila denge (will reduce the mafia to dust,” he had thundered in the state assembly during a heated debate with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav over the issue of Atiq Ahmad, who was then lodged in a jail in Gujarat.

On May 4, gangster Anil Dujana, whose name generated fear in the districts of National Capital Region for two decades, was killed in Meerut in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force.

“Anil Dujana, a wanted criminal, was surrounded by our team in a village in Meerut on Thursday afternoon. Dujana fired at our team to escape and was killed in retaliatory firing,” Additional Director General of UP STF Amitabh Yash had said.

Anil, who carried his village name as his last name, had over 60 cases lodged against him, including of murder and extortion.

He was killed just two weeks after mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf were shot dead from point-blank range by threes people as the two brothers alighted a police van and walked towards a hospital, handcuffed and being escorted by policemen, in Prayagraj around 10 pm.

On April 12, the Special Task Force gunned down Aditya Rana alias Ravi, who had fled from police custody.

Under Additional Director General of Police (ADG) STF Amitabh Yash said police, as part of a special campaign, are looking for criminals declared absconding.

During their campaign for the urban local body polls, Chief Minister Adityanath and state ministers are attacking Opposition parties alleging they sheltered such criminals.

“BJP ki ek hi yukti, pradesh ko dilai mafia se mukti (The BJP has only one solution which: rid the sate of mafia). The mafia are begging for mercy to lead regular lives and earn livelihoods by honest means due to the government’ zero tolerance against crime,” Adityanath had told a poll rally in in Rae Bareli.

Earlier criminals in Uttar Pradesh would walk around their heads held high, but now they carry placards around their necks begging for their lives, he said.

He also took a dig at the previous regimes, saying people associated with a particular party would brandish country-made pistols, but they are not seen these days, and youths now are working on smartphones and tablets.

One of the listed mafia is Baddan Singh Baddo, who has been absconding for the past four years.

He had managed to flee when the police party escorting him back to Farrukhabad jail after a court appearance in Ghaziabad halted at an eatery in Meerut. All the police personnel allegedly got drunk and he took advantage of the situation. The police are yet to arrest Baddo who has cases of murder, loot and ransom registered against him.

Last week, absconding mafia Manoj Aase was arrested in Gautam Budh Nagar after an encounter. He was also injured in the exchange of fire.

Haji Iqbal alias Bala, a former BSP MLC and mining mafia of Saharanpur, is also absconding and the police have declared a cash reward of Rs 1 lakh on him arrest. His brother and sons are in jail.

Others in the list who are out of the police net yet are: Jugnu Walia alias Harvinder Singh (of Lucknow), who is associated with the Mukhtar Ansari’s gang, Meerut-based Vinay Tyagi and Javed alias Pappu of Prayagraj.

Ajay Pratap Singh alias Ajay Sipahi of Ambedkarnagar, Sushil Mooch of Muzaffarnagar, Anoop Singh and Pradeep Singh of Pratapgarh, Sudhir Singh, Rakesh Yadav and Vinod Upadhyay of Gorakhpur, Saud Akhtar of Kanpur, Bachu Yadav of Lucknow, Rajesh Yadav, Kamrul Hasan and Jabir Hussain of Prayagraj are out on bail.

Former MLCs Brijesh Singh (of Varanasi) and Sanjeev Dwivedi alias Ramu Dwivedi (of Deoria) are also on bail.

Those who are lodged in jail are former MLA Mukhtar Ansari, former MP Rizwan Zaheer, Tribhuvan Singh, Amit Kasana, Sundar Bhati and Subhash Thakur.

Officials said the mafia used to operate their network from inside jails, but their confidence has been shaken after the state government crackdown on the nexus between mafia and jail officials.

Action has been initiated against jail officials, staff and criminals in several cases including the illegal meeting between Mukhtar Ansari’s son Abbas and his wife in Chitrakoot jail, where Abbas was lodged, and Ashraf’s meeting with people in Bareilly jail.

#Yogi Adityanath

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Wanted Khalistan Commando Force chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Pakistan's Lahore

2
Trending

Burger King employee gets over Rs 3 crore for never missing a day at work in 27 years

3
Punjab

Journalist arrested by Punjab police granted bail, accuses Kejriwal of 'counter blast' for reporting against Rs 45 cr allegedly spent on Delhi CM's house

4
Punjab

Paramjit Panjwar: Khalistan Commando Force chief lately took to cross-border smuggling of drugs, weapons through drones

5
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

6
Punjab

Designated 'terrorist' by India, KCF chief Paramjit Singh Panjwar shot dead in Lahore

7
Delhi

2 held for stalking, harassing cricketer Nitish Rana's wife in Delhi

8
Punjab

Punjab Police nab Mukhtar Ansari’s aide Jugnu Walia from Mohali

9
Haryana

WFI chief biased against Haryana wrestlers: Mahavir Phogat

10
Jalandhar

Your love made AAP national party, now it's time to go to Lok Sabha, says Kejriwal as he holds roadshow with Mann in Jalandhar

Don't Miss

View All
Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go
Features

Back from the brink: Mountaineer Baljeet Kaur is raring to go

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi’s 50th death anniversary
Features

Eternal verse: Shiv Kumar Batalvi's 50th death anniversary

Why Shimla was chosen as capital
Comment

Why Shimla was chosen as capital

Cleaning and healing Himalayas
Comment

Cleaning and healing Himalayas

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in South Mumbai
Nation

8 decades on, 93-year-old woman wins court battle for 2 flats in south Mumbai

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey
Jalandhar

Video: Canada's Kabaddi Federation president Kamaljit Kang shot at outside his house in Surrey

Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Water foggers, shades for exotic birds to beat heat

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman
Punjab

Duped by job agents , 36 women from Punjab stranded in Oman

Top News

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

8 killed, 7 injured in Texas mall shooting; gunman also dead

A video that circulated online shows a gunman step out of a ...

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Wrestlers’ sit-in: Stopped from entering Delhi, BKU (Ugrahan) activists hold protest at Tikri border

Large number of Delhi police personnel have been deployed at...

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Situation under control, say police

Manipur relaxes curfew in Churachandpur for few hours to allow people buy essentials

Curfew relaxed in Manipur's Churachandpur to let people buy essentials

The curfew has been be relaxed from 7 am to 10 am

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Proposed ST status to Meiteis immediate trigger in Manipur

Amid tension, march by tribals on Wednesday against move to ...


Cities

View All

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

'Blast' at busy Heritage Street near Amritsar’s Golden Temple leaves several injured

Fire in Children’s Park restaurant

Slain Hindu religious leader Sudhir Suri’s brother Brij booked for firing in air

Amritsar MC cracks whip on illegal constructions

After building low-cost board, School of Eminence students developing robot

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

‘Exorbitant’ waste collection charges stump city traders

'Exorbitant' waste collection charges stump Chandigarh traders

Two cyber cons held from Rajasthan

Rain cools down Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh; mercury plummets

10th auction: Only 2 liquor vends allotted

123 properties of Housing Board up for grabs again

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs

Crackdown on peddlers, 6 held with Rs 85 crore drugs in Delhi

Wrestlers’ protest against WFI chief: Delhi Police beef up security at Singhu and Ghazipur borders ahead of farmers’ march towards Jantar Mantar

Women farmers from Punjab to join protesting wrestlers in Delhi

Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi inspects Bhati Mines locality

Prepare plan for restoration of monuments: Delhi L-G VK Saxena to officials

Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies

Sidhu Moosewala factor: Cops try to disperse people at rallies in Jalandhar

Poll rallies, roadshows hit traffic in Jalandhar

Raja Warring hits back after Arvind Kejriwal’s potshots at Congress

Sukhi: Cong failed to get medical college

Arvind Kejriwal reminds Jalandhar people of zero-power bills

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Extended deadline nears, work at international airport in Halwara picks up pace

Ludhiana: Most dyeing units have no treatment plants

Elderly man dies of Covid, 9 test +ve in Ludhiana

No check on violations at Bhadaur House parking lots in Ludhiana

Giaspura tragedy: Frame comprehensive policy to curb pollution, govt urged

192 take yoga training

192 take yoga training

Bring maximum cases for settlement: DLSA chief

Rs 523.62 cr paid to wheat growers: Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Lab inaugurated

Police pensioners discuss demands