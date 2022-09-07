UP man miraculously survives as 17 coaches of train pass over him

Etawah, September 7

It was a miracle of sorts when Bhola Singh survived after 17 coaches of the intercity train passed over him at Bharthana railway station of Etawah district.

The incident took place when Bhola slipped on the railway track while trying to board the general class of Agra Fort-Lucknow junction intercity.

A viral video of the incident shows the train passing through while Bhola lies low in the narrow space between the platform and the railway track.

Bharthana police outpost in charge, Ram Babu Singh, said, "The train was leaving the station when Bhola ran to catch it. During his attempt to board the train, he slipped but miraculously survived. He was taken to a clinic, where he was given first-aid." IANS