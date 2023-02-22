'UP mein jhuthe case ki bahar ba': UP Police send notice to singer Neha Singh Rathore over video, says her song created 'disharmony'

Lucknow, February 22
The Uttar Pradesh Police has sent a notice to Bhojpuri folk singer Neha Singh Rathore, known for her video "UP Me Ka Ba", over her latest song which created "disharmony and tension".
In the 1.09-minute video shared by Rathore on Twitter on February 16, she criticised the Yogi Adityanath government and mentioned the chief minister's name while referring to the Kanpur Dehat incident in which two women immolated themselves during an anti-encroachment drive.
यू पी में का बा..!— Neha Singh Rathore (@nehafolksinger) February 16, 2023
Season 2#nehasinghrathore #kanpur #KANPUR_DEHAT #up #UPCM #Government #democracy #death pic.twitter.com/Onhv0Lhw12
The notice was sent to Rathore on Tuesday by the inspector of the Akbarpur police station in Kanpur Dehat stating that her latest video "UP Me Ka Ba - Season 2" created "disharmony and tension".
"You are asked to explain within three days about the video. If your reply is found unsatisfactory, action can be taken against you under the relevant sections of IPC/CrPC," the notice read.
Rathore also posted on her Twitter account a video of the police personnel serving the notice on her.
In the notice, Rathore has been asked to explain whether she featured in the video, whether she herself posted it on Twitter and does she manage YouTube and Twitter accounts in her name on her own.
She was also asked whether lyrics of the song was composed by her and has she verified the facts in it and whether she was aware of the effects of the words used in the song on society.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Remarks against PM: On SC order, Delhi court grants interim bail to Congress leader Pawan Khera
The apex court issued notices to the states of Assam and Utt...
Will decide on Budget session only after legal advice on CM Mann’s ‘derogatory’ tweets, letter: Punjab Governor
Punjab Cabinet recommended that the Budget session be held f...
AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand
Was arrested from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a ...
Bhagwant Mann promises ease-of-doing business at Progressive Punjab Investors’ Summit
Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann says they wil...
China wants to 'speed up' lingering stand-offs on Ladakh boundary
The move that could herald forward movement on the Indo-Chin...