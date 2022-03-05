UP needs both continuity, and stability: PM Modi on phase 7 poll eve

Aditi Tandon

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 5

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday pitched for the re-election of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh saying the state needed both “stability and continuity and had the capacity to lead the Indian economy.”

Interacting with eminent citizens of his Lok Sabha segment Varanasi ahead of the last phase election on March 7, the PM said UP had the capacity to become the driving force of the Indian economy and if given a chance, “he would achieve that goal in the next 10 to 15 years.”

”We keep hearing that Uttar Pradesh changes its government every five years. This is not a matter of pride. You need continuity and stability of government. When there is continuity, you become part of the governance structure. UP needs both stability and continuity,” said the PM after Hindustani classical vocalist Pt Channulal Mishra blessed the PM with longevity in governance.

The PM also subtly attacked dynastic politics noting that despite being from a normal family with no political background, he has had the honour of serving as the longest head of government in India since Independence.

”No one from my family is in politics and here I am. This is the power of the people and Indian democracy. UP has the power to lead the Indian economy. Such is the potential of this state. Give us a chance. In the next 10 to 15 years, UP will become the driving force of the Indian economy. But for that I need your cooperation,” said the PM.

He credited the Indian voters for electing a stable government at the Centre and said, “It is because of the sagacious Indian voters who elected a stable government that we have accomplished whatever we have.”

The PM also struck a chord with the Varanasi citizens saying, “I have a soulful connection with you. I can read your mind. I can hear what you say even without meeting you.”