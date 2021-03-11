UP Police arrest JeM ultra tasked with killing Nupur Sharma

PTI

Lucknow, August 12

The anti-terrorist squad of the UP Police on Friday arrested an alleged terrorist linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, who was tasked with carrying out a ‘fidayeen’ attack on suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma. Accused Mohammad Nadeem (25) is a native of Kunda Kala village under Gangoh police station area in Saharanpur district, UP ADGP (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar said in a statement.

The ADGP claimed that the police recovered chats and voice messages from Nadeem’s phone and these messages were traced to Pakistan and Afghanistan. Two SIM cards and literature on preparing various kinds of bombs were also recovered from him. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Act at ATS police station in Lucknow, the statement said.

Nadeem admitted that he was in direct contact with JeM since 2018 and that the outfit had invited him over to Pakistan and Syria for special training, the statement said, adding he had been waiting for a visa.

