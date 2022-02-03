UP polls: Priyanka, Akhilesh greet each other as both cross paths in Bulandshahr

PTI

Bulandshahr, February 3

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav waved at each other from their vehicles when their roadshows crossed paths here on Thursday.

Priyanka was travelling in an open vehicle while Akhilesh was travelling in a bus repurposed for campaigning when the incident took place in the Jahangirabad area.

Akhilesh was accompanied by Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary. Both greeted Priyanka from the roof of their vehicle while Priyanka waved at them from her open car.

Later, she campaigned in Siyana atop a tractor while braving the showers.

#akhilesh yadav #priyanka gandhi #up polls