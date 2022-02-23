UP polls: Rashtriya Kisan Manch extends support to Samajwadi Party

Lucknow, February 23
Farmers’ organisation Rashtriya Kisan Manch on Wednesday announced its support to the Samajwadi Party (SP) in the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.
In a letter written to the SP president Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday, Shekhar Dixit, the national president of the Manch, said his organisation has decided to extend full support to the SP.
Dixit in the letter said it was unfortunate that the ruling BJP is not doing anything for the welfare of farmers and is talking about creating “disharmony”.
The BJP is trying to regain power by creating religious frenzy among the people, he said, alleging that the ruling party was behaving like the East India Company and was following the policy of ‘divide and rule’.
He said the support to the SP was extended after deliberations on the present situation of the state at an emergency meeting of the National Kisan Manch.
He said the support was aimed at realising the vision of prosperity of farmers and youth.
Dixit in the letter noted SP’s poll promises, including that of making irrigation free for farmers and providing free electricity up to 300 units.
“In the past too, this party has done many fruitful works for the benefit of the farmers and it is expected that in the coming time, it will take these works further if the government is formed,” he said.
