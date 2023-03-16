UP: Principal, staff booked for abetment to suicide by student

Lucknow, March 16

The principal and staff of a private school have been booked for abetment to suicide after a girl student ended her life by hanging.

In his complaint, the father of the Class 11 girl stated that he got a call from a female teacher. "The teacher said that my daughter was caught copying and asked me to visit the school in Sarvodaya Nagar," he said.

The father, who is employed with UP Police's Radio Wireless department, said he could not go as DGP Uttar Pradesh was to visit the Radio headquarters and he asked his wife to go instead.

"My wife was not allowed to enter the school and was told that all students had left," he said.

He said he reached home for lunch and his wife looked nervous and shocked and told him that our daughter was not found at the school.

"I immediately reached the school and found my daughter sitting on a stool and taking the exam all alone. I tried to console her, but a staff member stopped me and told me to meet the principal. The principal humiliated me for not paying attention to my daughter's studies and made us sit for over 50 minutes at a separate place," the complaint said.

He alleged his daughter was tortured mentally and physically by the principal, class teacher and other staff and he tried to console her but she ended her life following the torture.

SHO Mahanagar, K.K. Tiwari said, "The girl locked herself in a room. When her parents got no response on knocking the door, they broke it open to find her hanging."

DCP Central Zone, Aparna Rajat Kaushik said an FIR under IPC 306 (abetment to suicide) has been registered.

"The girl was taking an English exam and had never been scolded by the teachers earlier. We will probe the sequence of events and check the CCTVs," Kaushik said.

School director Nirmal Tandon told reporters that the girl was a commerce student and was taking her English exam when caught copying.

"We did not scold her, rather counselled her and her parents. All is recorded in CCTVs which we have shared with police," she said.

IANS