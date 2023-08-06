UP shocker: Boys forced to drink urine, get chilli inserted in private parts over theft suspicion in Siddharthnagar

PTI

Siddharthanagar (UP), August 6

A group of people here allegedly rubbed chilli in two boys’ anus, gave them petrol injections, and forced them to drink urine, over suspicion of stealing Rs 2,000, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place at around 2 pm on Friday at Pathra Bazar in eastern UP’s Siddarthnagar district.

The accused also made a video of the entire episode and posted it on social media, which went viral on Saturday and drew the attention of Superintendent of Police Abhishek Kumar Agarwal, who ordered action in the matter.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth said that six of the eight accused have been detained in connection with the incident.

Based on the complaint lodged by Mohammad Hussain, father of one of the minor boys, Afzal, a case has been registered against eight persons at Pathra Police Station under various sections of the IPC.

The incident happened at a chicken shop at Konkati crossing in Pathra Bazar.

According to police, the accused tied the hands of the two boys—Afzal and Vijay Sahni—after accusing them of stealing Rs 2,000 from a chicken farm. They then administered to them petrol injections and put green chilli in their anus.

The boys were also made to eat salty snacks and made to drink urine.

Both boys cried for help, but no one came forward to their rescue.

On Sunday, BJP MP from Domariyaganj Jagdambika Pal went to the district hospital, where the boys are undergoing treatment.

He spoke with their family members and assured them of stringent action in the matter.

The lawmaker told reporters the incident left even “Taliban’s cruelty” behind and instructed the SP to trace the other two accused who are still at large.

