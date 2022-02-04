UP tableau chosen best, Navy marching contingent best

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, February 4

The Tableau of Uttar Pradesh has been selected as best among states at the Republic Day parade 2022 while Maharashtra has won in the popular choice category.

The tableau of Uttar Pradesh was based on the theme ‘One District One Product and Kashi Vishwanath Dham’.

The second place went to Karnataka for its tableau based on ‘Cradle of Traditional Handicrafts’. The third position went to Meghalaya for its tableau on ‘Meghalaya’s 50 years of statehood and its tribute to women-led cooperative societies and self help groups.

In the popular choice category -- for which voting was conducted online -- tableau from Maharashtra has won for its theme ‘Biodiversity and State Bio-symbols of Maharashtra’. Uttar Pradesh is second while the tableau of Jammu and Kashmir, on the theme ‘Changing face of Jammu & Kashmir’, finished third.

For the first-time, general public was invited to vote for the best marching contingents and best tableaux in the popular choice category through the MyGov platform. The online poll was conducted between January 25-31 2022.

The traditional method of having a panel of judges was separate from this online poll and they judged the performance of marching contingents and tableaux.

Indian Navy’s marching contingent has been chosen as best marching contingent among the Services while Indian Air Force has won in the online vote.

Ministry of Education and Ministry of Civil Aviation have been declared joint winners among the tableaux of the Ministries for their respective display of ‘National Education Policy’ and the ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Nagrik’

Nine tableaux of Central Ministries/Departments had participated in the parade.

In the online voting the Department of Posts has won for theme ‘India Post: 75 years @ Resolve - Women Empowerment’.

CISF has been named best marching contingent among Central Armed Police Forces while the CRPF tops the charts on voting by people.

The tableaux of Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (CPWD), based on the theme ‘Subhash @125’ and the ‘Vande Bharatam’ dance group have been selected for the special prize category.