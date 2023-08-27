 UP teacher booked in student slapping case; Opposition slams BJP’s ‘hatred politics’ : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • UP teacher booked in student slapping case; Opposition slams BJP’s ‘hatred politics’

UP teacher booked in student slapping case; Opposition slams BJP’s ‘hatred politics’

UP teacher booked in student slapping case; Opposition slams BJP’s ‘hatred politics’

Photo for representation. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 26

With outrage pouring in from different quarters, including political parties, the UP Police in Muzaffarnagar today registered an FIR against a private school teacher accused of making communal comments and ordering her students to slap a Muslim classmate for not doing his homework.

According to officials, the school was also served a notice by the Education Department. The teacher, Trapti Tyagi, was booked a day after a video purportedly showed her asking the students to slap the Class II boy at the school in Khubbapur village and also making a communal remark.

The video elicited strong words from several political leaders with the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights demanding action against the teacher. The police registered an FIR against Tyagi under Sections 323 and 504 of the IPC, both bailable offences.

In her defence, Tyagi claimed the video was shot by one of the boy’s uncles and had been tampered with to stoke communal tensions. She said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she maintained she did so as she was differently abled and was unable to stand up and reach the student, who had not done his assignment.

Basic Shiksha Adhikari of Muzaffarnagar Shubham Shukla said a show-cause notice had been issued to the school management through the secretary of the management committee, Ravinder Tyagi. The school has been asked to furnish its response by August 28 as to why its recognition should not be cancelled. The issue, meanwhile, snowballed into a slugfest between the BJP and opposition parties, many of which alleged it was the ruling regime’s “politics of hate” that prepared the ground for such an incident to happen.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had on Friday, in an X post, condemned the incident saying a teacher could “do no worse for the country” as he accused the BJP of “filling people’s minds with poison”. “Sowing the poison of discrimination in the minds of innocent children, turning a holy place like a school into a marketplace of hatred—nothing worse a teacher can do for the country. “This is the same kerosene spread by the BJP which has set every corner of India on fire. Children are the future of India — we all have to teach them love, not hatred,” he said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the BJP for its “divisive thinking” and said “such incidents tarnish our global image”.

The Samajwadi Party alleged that it was the “politics of hate” of BJP and RSS, which had brought the country to such a pass where a teacher could ask her students to slap a boy from a minority community over his religion. SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, in a post on X, demanded the teacher be sacked immediately, and called her a “blot on teacher society”. But, BJP spokesperson Harishchandra Srivastava termed SP chief’s post on X a “political agenda”.

Handicapped, Video tampered with: Accused

In her defence, Trapti Tyagi claimed the video was shot by one of the Class II boy’s uncles and had been “tampered with” to stoke communal tension. She said though it was wrong on her part to get a student slapped by his classmates, she maintained she did so as she was differently abled and was unable to stand up and reach the student, who had not done his assignment.”

#BJP

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

3.5 crore Punjabis know how to fight back when suppressed, says CM Bhagwant Mann following governor's threat

2
Entertainment

Have Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora parted ways? Reports suggest so

3
Haryana Vikram Sarabhai space Centre exam

Kerala Police team reaches Gurugram for probe

4
Nation

Pakistan terms Chandrayaan-3 success as 'great scientific achievement'

5
Nation

Muzaffarnagar schoolteacher booked under bailable charges in slap video case; Opposition slams BJP over 'hate politics'

6
India

Chandrayaan-3: New video shows Pragyan rover roaming around 'Shiv Shakti' point to unravel lunar secrets

7
Nation

Video: 9 die as train's coach catches fire in Tamil Nadu's Madurai; authorities blame 'illegal cylinder' for blaze

8
Punjab

ED freezes Rs 6 crore assets after raids against Congress leader Bharat Bhushan Ashu in money-laundering probe

9
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

10
J & K

Student beaten up by teacher, principal for writing 'Jai Shri Ram' on classroom board in Kathua of J-K

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab’s Amirtbir sets another Guinness World Record for pushups
Punjab

Punjab's Kuwar Amritbir Singh sets another Guinness World Record for pushups

The Tribune EXCLUSIVE: Udham Singh’s fingerprints discovered at police academy
Punjab

The Tribune Exclusive: Shaheed Udham Singh's fingerprints discovered at Punjab Police Academy, Phillaur

Indian Origin family becomes Miss World America pageant owners
Punjab

Punjabi-origin family now owns Miss World America pageant

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team
Punjab

Patiala duo part of Chandrayaan-3 team

Armed with visa, parents seek grooms to fund girls’ education
Punjab

IELTS Brides: Armed with visa, Punjabi parents seek grooms to fund girls' education

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI
Punjab

22 spots along rim of Bhakra reservoir prone to landslides: GSI

Chandrayaan-3 LIVE Updates: ‘Vikram’ lander just an hour away from historic moon touchdown
Nation

Moonshot: Chandrayaan-3 sends first image of 'flat' landing site on lunar surface after historic touchdown

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission
Nation

What to know about India's Chandrayaan-3 moon landing mission

Top News

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Don’t test patience, Punjabis know how to fight back: Mann to Purohit

Did Haryana, Manipur Governors grill BJP govts on Nuh, ethni...

‘Shiv Shakti’ & ‘Tiranga’: PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

'Shiv Shakti' & 'Tiranga': PM names 2 Chandrayaan sites

Announces Aug 23 as ‘National Space Day’

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Draft guidelines ready, panchayats to soon regulate construction in rural Himachal

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Centre imposes 20% duty on parboiled rice exports

Move seen as attempt to check rising prices

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

Haryana seals UP, Rajasthan borders ahead of Nuh yatra

MLA Mamman Khan on notice, told to join probe


Cities

View All

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Public parks turned into private gardens in Chandigarh

Encroachment at Panchkula park raises eyebrows

Panjab University Campus Students’ Council elections on September 6

PGI to lead effort to promote oral health in Chandigarh schools

4,652 Chandigarh vendors got loan under PM scheme

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Zoo celebrates first birthday of tiger cubs

Spouse chops off CRPF woman’s hand in Delhi

Schoolkid among two injured in knife attack

Will support TB patients, says IAF

DCW notice to cops over rapes in hotel

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

Students sensitised to cyber security in Patiala

30th Col Frank Von Goldstein Memorial Debate: Mohali Yadavindra Public School pips Patiala team

Seminar dwells on prevention, control of stubble burning

Federation supports J&K engineers’ stir

Orientation programme