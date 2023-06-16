UP: Three dead, 10 injured as two bikes ram into speeding SUV in Shahjahanpur

PTI

Shahjahanpur (UP), June 16

Two bikes collided head-on with a speeding SUV, killing three persons, including a woman and a child, and injuring 10 others at Jalalabad Police Station area here on Friday afternoon, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sanjeev Bajpai said there was a head-on collision between two motorbikes with an SUV on the Shahjahanpur-Farrukhabad road near Nagariya turn under Jalalabad Police Station.

The SUV overturned after the collision, Bajpai said.

The ASP said that Rajesh (25), his sister Priyanshi (27) and niece Payal (3), who were riding on the same bike, died on the spot. Nine people seated in the SUV and the rider of the second motorcycle were seriously injured and were admitted to the nearest hospital, he said.

Police have also sent the bodies of the deceased for post-mortem, he added.