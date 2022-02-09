UP trader’s ‘suicide attempt’ video viral on poll eve, wife dead

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 9

A tragic video showing a couple from Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat attempting death by suicide by consuming poison went viral on the eve of elections to 58 constituencies of western UP on Thursday, triggering political reactions.

The video features a young trader, Rajiv Tomar, tearing open a sachet and swallowing the contents while his wife is seen trying to dissuade him and even make him spit out the contents.

The wife, who disappears from the two-minute video after sometime, had died while Rajiv Tomar is said to be critical.

The trader is heard saying in the video that he has the freedom to speak.

“I will pay my debts. Even if I die I will pay. But I urge everyone to share this video. I am not anti-national,” Tomar said, alleging that the Goods and Services Tax hit his business.

The couple, from Baghpat’s Badaut, consumed poison and the wife died during treatment, SHO of the local police station Madan Singh said today.

Reacting to the video, AICC general secretary, UP, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra today said, “I am at pains to learn about the attempted suicide by a Baghpat-based trader and the death of his wife. I wish Rajiv Tomar early recovery.”

Speaking about the tragedy on the sidelines of the release of Congress Party’s Unnati Vidhan in Lucknow today, Priyanka said, “We can witness distress among small traders, businesses across UP. Demonetisation, GST and lockdown have hurt the traders hugely.”

Tomar flagged his debt in the viral video.