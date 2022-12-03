 UP vendor run over by train, loses leg after police ‘throw’ his belongings on tracks : The Tribune India

UP vendor run over by train, loses leg after police ‘throw’ his belongings on tracks

The 17-year-old boy was collecting his belongings allegedly thrown on a track when the mishap occurred

UP vendor run over by train, loses leg after police ‘throw’ his belongings on tracks

Several videos surfaced online showing the boy lying on the tracks asking for help. Phot Credit: Twitter/



PTI

Kanpur, December 3

A 17-year-old vegetable vendor lost his leg after being run over by a train while he was collecting his belongings allegedly thrown on a track by police personnel during an anti-encroachment drive here.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Vijay Dhull told PTI that Head Constable Rakesh Kumar has been placed under suspension. 

Police initiated an inquiry after several purported videos surfaced online showing the boy lying on the tracks asking for help as policemen and people try to rescue him, a senior official said.

"Prima facie, it appears Kumar showed negligent behaviour," Dhull said, adding that Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kalyanpur) Vikas Pandey has been asked to conduct the inquiry and submit a report at the earliest.

Police personnel had thrown a container of the victim, identified as Arsalan alias Irfan of Rawatpur area, and when he had gone on the railway track to pick it up, he was run over by a train on Friday, Dhull said.

Arsalan lost his right leg and suffered serious injuries to his left leg. He was taken to the Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital from where he was shifted to the SGPGIMS where a surgery was performed on Saturday, he said.

Dhull confirmed that several purported videos of the incident have gone viral and police are trying to obtain the mobile clips and pictures. These will help police to establish the sequence of events, he said.

Interacting with reporters, a local, who identified himself as Mohammad Shanu, claimed that the victim lost his leg after being hit by a train when he was collecting his weighing scale thrown on the tracks by police during an anti-encroachment drive.

The victim's father Saleem, an auto-rickshaw driver, told media persons that his son's leg were severed on the spot.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Diaspora

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

2
Chandigarh

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

3
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Kingpin Goldy Brar nabbed in California

4
Punjab

Gangster Goldy Brar's parents leave for unknown place

5
Nation

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

6
Haryana

13 IAS, 4 HCS officers shifted in Haryana

7
Punjab

Punjab BJP announces its office-bearers

8
Trending

Video: Korean YouTuber has lunch with 'two Indian heroes' who 'saved' her during Mumbai incident

9
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Carnival off to a colourful start

10
Brand Connect

'Kickin Keto Gummies' Reviews - Website Fact Check - Shocking "Side Effects" Exposed!

Don't Miss

View All
Goldy Brar, mastermind behind Sidhu Moosewala's killing, detained in California: Sources
Diaspora

Sidhu Moosewala killing mastermind Goldy Brar detained in California: Sources

Sidhu Moosewala’s father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's father announces Rs 2 crore reward from own pocket for handing over Goldy Brar to him

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court
Punjab

Jail before conviction a sort of punishment, rules Punjab and Haryana High Court

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-cr ‘grabbed’ by realtors in Mohali
Punjab

Panchayat land worth Rs 500-crore 'grabbed' by realtors in Mohali

Sidhu Moosewala’s cremation site turns market for his fans
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala's cremation site turns market for his fans

Watch: 80-year-old ‘kakis’ catch up on ‘nostalgia of decades’ as they meet after ages
Trending

Watch: 80-year-old 'kakis' catch up on 'nostalgia of decades' as they meet after ages

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed DEO!
Jalandhar

Retired & settled in US year ago, former principal appointed Nawanshahr DEO!

Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla
Himachal

128-year-old Bantony Castle set to greet visitors in Shimla

Top News

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak’s new Army chief Asif Munir

Ready for war with India if attacked: Pak’s new Army chief Asif Munir

Made the remarks during his first-ever visit to the frontlin...

Parliament’s winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP

Parliament winter session: Congress to seek discussions on border situation and economy; Kharge to continue as LoP

Party during its parliamentary strategy group’s meeting at S...

Indian Navy aims to become self-reliant by 2047: Admiral Hari Kumar

Plans on IAC II put on hold for now; examining option of repeat order of INS Vikrant: Navy Chief Admiral Kumar

Also said that the Indian Navy is set to open all its branch...

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Constitution a feminist document, gave women right to vote ahead of many western nations: CJI Chandrachud

Said it was a break from the colonial and pre-colonial legac...

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

Spouses of open work permit holders now eligible to work in Canada; Indians to benefit

The move will allow more than 200,000 workers who have famil...


Cities

View All

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

Student and driver killed as school bus collides with truck in Punjab's Tarn Taran

MC shifts vends to designated spot

Haphazard parking on city roads leading to traffic jams

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

No safety measures in place, fire breaks out at Bathinda factory

Bathinda cop booked in missing arms case

Bathinda Local Bodies Department owes powercom Rs 27 crore

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Sixth Military Literature Festival begins in Chandigarh

Military lit fest: Diplomacy, matched with maritime capabilities, should be India’s approach in Indo-Pacific, says Former Vice Admiral

Gangster Pavittar Singh's accomplice arrested in Ropar

Finally, part of Zirakpur flyover opens to motorists today

RITES for unified transport authority for Chandigarh

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

Delhi set for high-stakes MCD polls, three-way contest between AAP, BJP and Cong

2020 Delhi riots: Court discharges Umar Khalid, Khalid Saifi in stone pelting, arson incident

Shraddha murder accused Aaftab Poonawala requested for this English novel in Tihar jail

Man stabs live-in partner to death in Delhi as victim's teen daughter sleeps in other room; arrested from Punjab

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena sends proposal on preventive detention law to MHA

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

Traffic on Garha Road in Jalandhar out of gear for years, courtesy defunct lights

NGO comes to aid of Punjabi girls in Canada

Harassed by friend, Hoshiarpur man ends life by suicide in Dubai

2 test +ve for dengue, total case count 398 in Jalandhar district

Sikh bodies meet at Rampur Khera gurdwara, discuss burning issues

~8 lakh stolen from city bizman’s vehicle

Rs 8 lakh stolen from city bizman's vehicle

Sans material, civic body's road repair work hit again

Two youths held with illegal weapons

Farmer loses Rs 11L in online fraud

2 of snatchers' gang nabbed

Civic body holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team’s visit to city

Patiala MC holds cleanliness drives ahead of central team's visit to city

Farmers seek loan waiver, stage protest outside Capt Amarinder's residence in Patiala

No political events at Jor Mela

Dr Sandeep Kaur takes additional charge as Civil Surgeon

Play highlights plight of the poor during pandemic