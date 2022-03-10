UP poll results to shape Centre's policies in run-up to Lok Sabha poll

Vibha Sharma
New Delhi, March 9
The poll results on Thursday will decide the future of several leaders in four states where the BJP is in power and also test whether its poll pitch of a “double-engine” government made any impact there as well as in Punjab where it contested as a senior partner for the first time.
Experts say the poll outcome in five states, UP in particular, will be watched closely as it will also shape the ruling BJP’s policies in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.
For the BJP, a lot is at stake in UP apart from prestige of the party and that of incumbent CM Yogi Adityanath who faced a tough challenge from Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav.
The latter managed to make it a “direct fight” between the SP and BJP, relegating BSP’s Mayawati and Congress’ Priyanka Gandhi to the sidelines. The results also have the potential to impact the Presidential elections due this year.
For the SP and its allies, including the Rashtriya Lok Dal, Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, Mahan Dal, Pragatisheel Samaj Party (Lohia) and Janvadi Party (Socialist), it is a test of political survival while for parties like AAP, one that will shape its future plans.
For RLD’s Jayant Chowdhary, who mocked at BJP’s offer publicly, Om Prakash Rajbhar (SBSP), who dumped the NDA in favour of Akhilesh, OBC leaders like Swami Prasad Maurya and Dara Singh Chauhan, who switched sides ahead of the elections, a saffron win will come as a major setback. Likewise, Akhilesh doing well in UP will be counted as a setback for Adityanath and not PM Narendra Modi.
