Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish released, Samyukt Kisan Morcha to move Supreme Court

New Delhi, February 15
Five days after the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court granted him bail, Ashish Mishra, son of MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra and prime accused in the Lakhimpur violence case, walked out of the district jail on Tuesday evening.
BKU leader Rakesh Tikait said the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) would move the Supreme Court for seeking physical hearing in the case. He said the prosecution in Uttar Pradesh had failed to make substantive submissions during the online hearing on Ashish’s bail plea due to power outage.
Granted bail on February 10, Ashish was released after completing formalities today.
Urging the UP voters to “punish” the BJP, the SKM on Tuesday said the BJP failed to keep its promises despite PM’s assurances.
