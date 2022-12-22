 UP woman booked for drowning 5 puppies in pond : The Tribune India

UP woman booked for drowning 5 puppies in pond

Police have recovered the carcass of the pups and sent them for a post-mortem examination

UP woman booked for drowning 5 puppies in pond

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock



PTI

Budaun (UP), December 22

A woman was booked for allegedly drowning five newborn puppies in a pond, police said on Thursday.

Police have recovered the carcass of the pups and sent them for a post-mortem examination.

Superintendent of Police (Rural) Siddharth Verma said a case has been registered against one Anita Devi and her husband Suryakant alias Bhura under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act 1860 and Section 429 (mischief by killing or maiming animal) of the IPC on the complaint of her neighbour Vibhor Sharma.

According to the police, a woman allegedly threw barely a day-old puppies in a pond in Basai village of the Bisauli police station area of the district during the wee hours of Thursday that resulted in their death.

On getting information about the incident, animal activists reached the spot and informed the police.

On November 25, a man was booked here for killing a rat by drowning it in a drain.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Brand Connect

KetoFitastic Keto ACV Gummies Review - Is Keto Fitastic ACV Keto Gummy Brand Scam or Legit?

2
Brand Connect

Be Informed - Trisha Yearwood Weight Loss Gummies Reviews SCAM FEEDBACK ALERT 2023!

3
Nation

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

4
Haryana

HPSC to advertise 1,535 posts of college teacher

5
Punjab

Summons served on former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi at Sidhu Moosewala’s house

6
Nation

Viral message on Covid XBB variant is fake: Union health ministry

7
Punjab

Mum on farm fires, farmers protest pollution

8
Punjab

Delhi High Court dismisses plea opposing permission to Sikhs carrying kirpans on flights

9
Nation

As highly transmissible Chinese Omicron strains BA.5.2 and BF.7 spread, PM Modi to review covid situation in India on Thursday

10
Himachal

Beijing covid curbs may choke API supplies, fear Himachal pharma firms

Don't Miss

View All
Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down party worker’s phone trying to take selfie; video goes viral
Trending

Rahul Gandhi angrily pushes down phone of party worker trying to click selfie with him; video goes viral

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated
Himachal

Chances of white Xmas brighten, hoteliers elated

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab
Punjab

4,589 killed in over 5K mishaps last year in Punjab

60 pc of China, 10 pc of earth's population to be infected by Covid in next 90 days; deaths likely to be in millions: Epidemiologist
World

Epidemiologist predicts 60% of China, 10% of world population to be infected by covid in next 3 months, deaths in millions

Dense fog engulfs North India; zero visibility in Bhatinda and Amritsar, rail, road traffic hit
Punjab

Dense fog engulfs north India; zero visibility in Bathinda and Amritsar; rail and road traffic hit

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert
Delhi

Dense fog envelops region, rail, road traffic hit; IMD issues five-day alert

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C
Bathinda

Bathinda shivers at 2.6° C

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans
Entertainment

Deepika Padukone’s FIFA World Cup outfit draws netizens ire; ‘why is she dressed like a duffel bag?’ ask fans

Top News

PM Modi reviews Covid-related situation in country at high-level meeting

Mask up in crowded places, boost surveillance and keep hospitals ready: PM Modi’s big messages at Covid meet

Meeting decides to continue strategy of randomly testing 2 p...

Covid: Random testing of international arrivals from Saturday, says Health Secretary

Covid: Random testing of international arrivals from Saturday, says Health Secretary

‘In case a traveller tests positive, sample should be sent f...

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on pleas against demonetisation on January 2

Supreme Court to pronounce judgment on pleas against demonetisation on January 2

58 petitions filed challenging demonetisation exercise annou...

Light tanks to guided bombs, defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore

Light tanks to guided bombs, defence ministry approves capital procurement proposals worth Rs 84,328 crore

Proposals cleared by Defence Acquisition Council headed by D...

Senior IPS officer and former director general of Tihar Prisons Sandeep Goel suspended

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Goel, a 1989-batch IPS officer, was removed as the head of D...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

BSF shoots down drone in Punjab's Tarn Taran

BSF recovers 4.3-kg heroin along International Border

Passport office in Amritsar to stay open this Saturday

Stretch of problems: Railway crossing near hospital troubles commuters, patients with traffic jams in Amritsar

Tangled Mess: Wires dangle dangerously over houses, shops in Amritsar

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

Zero visibility in Bathinda as fog engulfs northern states

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

4 AAP councillors among 5 suspended from Chandigarh MC House for a day following ruckus

Fully fenced 3 lanes at Chandigarh railway station to ease rush

Chandigarh Estate Office doubles daily appointment slots to 48

Chandigarh MC plans 20% subsidy for ‘zero waste’ weddings

RT-PCR test must for patients at hospitals in Chandigarh

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Delhi CM Kejriwal says prepared to deal with situation if Covid spreads again

Senior IPS officer and Tihar Prisons ex-D-G Sandeep Goel suspended

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala withdraws his bail plea

2,800-kg drugs destroyed

Delhi Excise scam: ED files charge sheet; levels allegations against Telangana CM’s daughter K Kavitha

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

After ‘decline’ in population, Jalandhar civic body to conduct sample survey

3 fractional doses for kids from January1: SMO

Jalandhar girl Japsimran Kaur wins Rs 50 lakh at Kaun Banega Crorepati-Junior

Harivallabh Sangeet Sammelan: Young artistes enthral audience

Looking Back 2022: Law and order crumbles, almost every month major crimes jolted Jalandhar

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

8 structures razed on ‘encroached’ land along Buddha Nullah by Ludhiana MC

War on drugs: 854 held in 646 NDPS cases with huge cache in Ludhiana

Three rob mobile shopkeeper at Hussainpura village, fire gunshots

25-kg ganja seized, Bihar native arrested in Ludhiana

Man nabbed for killing wife

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

No respite from monkey menace in Patiala, rehabilitation project in limbo

‘Transporting coal through rail-ship-rail route illogical’

Hockey meet: Defending champions Corps of Signals, RCF Kapurthala advance

Fatehgarh Sahib District Administration develops QR code for Jor Mela info

STUTI programme concludes