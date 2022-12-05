UP woman gives birth to baby boy in roadways bus

Bulandshahr, December 5
A woman gave birth to a baby boy in a state roadways bus, after which the driver drove to a hospital where doctors took care of the mother and the newborn.
"We were moving from Delhi to Chhibramau (in Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj district) when a passenger developed labour pain and gave birth," co-driver of the bus Alok Kumar said.
The incident took place on Sunday.
The woman's husband Somesh Kumar, who was travelling along, said they were going to their village in Etah district in Uttar Pradesh from Delhi.
The bus driver stopped the vehicle when the woman complained of labour pain. He later drove to a nearby private hospital, Somesh Kumar said.
"The doctors said both the mother and the child are safe," the co-driver said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala murder mastermind Goldy Brar appears in YouTube interview, claims he is not detained by US police
This comes as a major embarrassment to CM Bhagwant Mann who ...
Punjabi woman shot dead at petrol pump in Canada's Brampton
Pawanpreet Kaur was gunned down with 'multiple shots' and di...
India will have decisive influence in shaping global order in 21st century in Indo-Pacific and beyond: German minister
Says that at G20 summit in Bali, India showed that it is rea...
Mumbai airport customs dept seizes gold worth Rs 2.5 crore
3 accused have been arrested