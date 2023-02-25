President accepts envoys’ credentials

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday accepted credentials from the envoys of five nations, including South Sudan, Seychelles, Oman, Peru and Cambodia, and said it was heartening to see experienced women diplomats taking such important responsibilities. "A special day for women in diplomacy," the Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted. PTI
11 killed in Chhattisgarh's van-truck collision
Raipur: Eleven people, including four children, were killed and several others injured when the pick-up van they were travelling in collided with a truck in Chhattisgarh's Balodabazar-Bhatapara district, the police said on Friday. Officials said the kin of each deceased will get a cumulative ex-gratia of Rs 6 lakh as per the amount announced by the central and state governments. PTI
Gujarat presents Rs 3.01L crore budget
Gandhinagar: The BJP-ruled Gujarat Government on Friday presented a Rs 3.01 lakh crore Budget, which imposed no new taxes. Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai presented the Budget for 2023-24 in the Assembly on the second day of the Budget Session. PTI
Upendra Kushwaha resigns as Bihar MLC
Patna: Upendra Kushwaha has resigned as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, less than a week after quitting CM Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) & floating the Rashtriya Lok Janata Dal.
