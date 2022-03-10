Upper age limit for NEET-UG takers junked

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 9

The National Medical Commission (NMC) on Wednesday said there would be no upper limit for candidates taking the medical undergraduate entrance exam — the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-UG from 2022.

In a communication to the National Testing Agency, which conducts the exam annually, Pulkesh Kumar, NMC Secretary, said, “It has been decided that there should not be any fixed upper age limit for appearing in the NEET-UG examination.

Therefore the information bulletin may be modified accordingly. The process for official notification to suitably amend the regulations on Graduate Medical Education, 1997, to this effect has been initiated.

The NMC had taken the decision to scrap the upper age limit (currently 25 years on the date of taking the test/30 years for SCs/STs and OBCs) in its fourth meeting held on October 21, 2021.