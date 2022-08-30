Delhi Assembly proceedings disrupted; House adjourned till 1pm

New Delhi, August 30
The Delhi Assembly witnessed ruckus on Tuesday with the proceedings adjourned twice amid sloganeering by AAP and BJP MLAs, who trooped into the Well of the House.
When the House met again at noon, Deputy Speaker Rakhi Birla adjourned the proceedings till 1pm amid uproar by legislators from both sides who came to the Well carrying placards.
While the AAP MLAs raised slogans demanding an independent probe into a six-year-old case against Lieutenant-Governor VK Saxena, the BJP leaders demanded the sacking of ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain over alleged corruption charges.
The BJP MLAs also raised slogans against the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government for “not allowing” a discussion on various issues in the House.
Earlier when the House met at 11am, both the ruling party MLAs and BJP legislators came into the Well of the House protesting over their respective issues forcing the Deputy Speaker to adjourn proceedings till noon.
The BJP MLAs were not part of the proceedings on Friday and Monday since they were marshalled out on both the days.
Accusing the Kejriwal government of using the Assembly to "abuse the Centre", the BJP MLAs said they would approach President Droupadi Murmu over the issue.
The Assembly proceedings were disrupted on Monday amid protests by AAP MLAs against Saxena.
The AAP has accused Saxena of pressing two of his subordinates to get demonetised currency notes worth Rs 1,400 crore exchanged during his term as the Khadi and Village Industries Commission chairman in 2016.
#arvind kejriwal #Droupadi Murmu #manish sisodia #satyendar jain #VK Saxena
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Supreme Court gives 6 weeks to Centre to spell out stand on identification of minorities at state level
Centre says UP, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, J&K, Arunachal Pr...
Jharkhand crisis: UPA shifting MLAs to Chhattisgarh to prevent ‘BJP’s poaching bid’
Will be shifted to a resort in Raipur in Chhattisgarh, a sta...
CBI has given me a clean chit, Manish Sisodia says after his bank locker is searched
Sisodia and his wife were present as the four-member team co...
'Aap satta ke nashe mein doob gaye hain', Anna Hazare writes to CM Kejriwal, slams him on Delhi excise policy
According to him, Kejriwal after becoming Delhi CM has lost ...
SC refuses to grant permission for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru
The top court was hearing an appeal filed by the Karnataka W...