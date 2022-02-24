Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over state BJP chief Satish Poonia’s ‘sexist’ comment

Women and Child Development minister Mamta Bhupesh raises objection to the remark

Uproar in Rajasthan Assembly over state BJP chief Satish Poonia’s ‘sexist’ comment

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia. File photo

PTI

Jaipur, February 24

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia’s controversial remarks on women triggered an uproar in state assembly on Thursday, with women MLAs of the ruling Congress demanding an apology from him.

The House was adjourned for half-an-hour over Poonia’s remarks.

Talking to reporters after Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot presented the Budget for the year 2022-23 on Wednesday, Poonia had said, “It seems to be a ‘daubed up’ budget. It seems like a dark-complexioned bride has been taken to a beauty parlour and presented after a good make-up.”

Earlier in the day, Poonia released a video apologising for his remark.

“I was giving reaction to the budget during which I spontaneously spoke a few words. Usually, I do not use such words. If my words have hurt someone’s sentiments, then I humbly apologise,” he said in a video statement.

But the members apparently wanted an apology in the House.

After reassembling, Speaker CP Joshi asked members to maintain the dignity of the House and protest in a democratic manner.

He also banned banners and plaques in the House.

As soon as the Zero Hour began at 12 noon following the question hour on Thursday, Women and Child Development minister Mamta Bhupesh raised objections to the remark and demanded an apology from Poonia, an MLA, in the House. 

Women MLAs of the Congress party also showed plaques which read ‘Mahilao ka Apman Nahi Sahega Rajasthan’.

Bhupesh also entered the well of the House followed by other women MLAs of the ruling party in the state.

To counter them, BJP MLAs too entered the well and raised the demand of a CBI inquiry in the REET-2021 paper leak case.

The BJP has been raising the demand for a CBI inquiry into the case ever since the budget session began.

Speaker CP Joshi directed the MLAs to keep the House in order. When the uproar continued, the speaker adjourned the House for half-an-hour.

When the House reassembled, Joshi said he appreciated the sentiments expressed by the women MLAs but said they cannot impose on the House.

He said if the government does not want to run the House, then he has no problem.

“But if the House is to run, it will be with discipline,” he said.

BJP MLAs have been coming to the house with plaques in support of their demand of CBI inquiry in the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET)-2021 paper leak case.

Parliamentary Affairs minister Shanti Dhariwal said the Speaker’s directions will be followed. But it is a matter related to women and such comments against them, that too from the state president of the BJP, were uncalled for, he said.

He demanded a debate on the issue.

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria said the BJP has no problem with a debate and the minister should give notice for it.

The speaker said the House runs as per the rules and he will allow it if it is under the rules.

The Speaker took up the listed business after the order in the House was restored. Deputy chief whip Mahendra Chaudhary tabled the report of the business advisory committee.

Later, the debate on the budget presented by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday began in the house.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

2
Punjab

Bikram Majithia sent in judicial custody in drugs case

3
Punjab

Sikh girl asked to remove turban in Bengaluru amid hijab row

4
Trending

Ukraine tweets Hitler-Putin cartoon amid war with Russia

5
Nation

Ukrainian airspace closed; Air India plane en route to Kyiv called back

6
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

7
Nation

'Dollar exchange stopped; no way to return': Indian students in Ukraine narrate their ordeal

8
Nation

Who is Pinki Irani who took actresses to Tihar jail to introduce them to conman Sukesh

9
Nation

Russian attack on Ukraine: PM Modi speaks to Putin, calls for immediate cessation of violence

10
World

Russia attacks Ukraine: What you need to know right now

Don't Miss

View All
Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles photo dump? Watch to know
Entertainment

Is that a picture of the baby room in Priyanka Chopra's Los Angeles "photo dump"? Watch to know

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans
World

NATO puts jets on high alert, activates its defence plans

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'
Entertainment

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter opens up on sexism; says 'mom asks me to play host to guests, not my brother'

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine
World

40 people killed so far in Russian attack, says Ukraine

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operations in Ukraine
Nation

'Covid restrictions end, WW3 begins': Twitter in disbelief as Putin orders military operation in Ukraine

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility
Himachal

Plan afoot to turn Shimla skating rink into all-weather facility

Bihar local mechanic converts Tata Nano to 'helicopter' in Rs 2 lakh, rents it for wedding
Nation

Bihar mechanic converts Tata Nano into 'helicopter' spending Rs 2 lakh; rents it for weddings

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose
Health

New York man had trouble breathing, then doctors found a tooth growing in his nose

Top Stories

Russia invades Ukraine

Russia invades Ukraine

Will impose ‘devastating’ sanctions, declares Biden after G-...

Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Ukraine under attack: Massacre on bourses, crude crosses $100

Crude rose by eight per cent to cross $100 per barrel and is...

Medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

Russia invades Ukraine: Indian medical students shifted to tube stations for safety

An estimated 15,000-18,000 Indians, a majority of them medic...

Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

Drugs case: Bikram Majithia surrenders, sent to Patiala jail

The Akali leader has moved a plea for regular bail, which wi...

Delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

J-K delimitation panel accepts suggestions from five MPs

They had submitted their suggestions to the panel on Februar...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Amritsar: Congress councillors ready for floor test

Congress' Amritsar MP Gurjeet Aujla targets own govt, says it failed to root out drug menace

Rinki Roy Bhattacharya: Of behind the scenes and behind closed doors...

Women power behind ballot in Amritsar

Amritsar tourism: Smart kiosks for a smart city

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

One more nabbed in Bathinda firing case

Kangana Ranaut summoned in defamation case filed by Mahinder Kaur

130 regular power staffers behind ‘sabotage’ in Chandigarh: Probe

Chandigarh blackout: 130 regular power staffers behind 'sabotage', says UT probe

High Court raps Chandigarh Administration, says it bent before power employees' union

After green & blue waste bins, now black and red in Chandigarh

Focus on pending projects, Chandigarh Health Department told

50th Rose Festival of Chandigarh kicks off today

Supreme Court: Government hasn’t honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Supreme Court: Government hasn't honoured order on tribunal vacancies

Doctors can form start-ups, new ICMR policy unveiled

Global reports hail India's Covid vaccination drive

High Court judge recuses from hearing Facebook, Google pleas on anti-Ramdev links

Indian Air Force to send 5 Tejas for multi-nation drill in UK

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in city

Shame again: Another minor girl raped in Jalandhar

Kartarpur rape case: Activists of Istri Jagriti Manch, villagers protest police 'inaction'

Ukraine Crisis: Jalandhar-based youth returns home, heaves sigh of relief

Farmers gherao sugar mill office in Mukerian

Central Jail Lok Adalat: 10 of 16 cases settled

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana: Three smugglers nabbed with 2.88-quintal ganja

Ludhiana MC demolishes 14 illegal constructions

Covid: 13 test positive in Ludhiana district

Plan to make Ludhiana railway station world class

Ludhiana Mayor, MC chief inspect ROB/RUBs project site

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

NGT: Implement Patiala district environment plan

Science Week celebrations at Punjabi varsity

Patiala: Sena Medal to martyr Lance Naik Salim Khan on March 4

Students remember Group Capt Cheema

Patiala: Rajindra Hospital parking contractor 'fleeces' motorists