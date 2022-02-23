UP’s development gives impetus to India’s march to progress, says Modi at a rally in Barabanki

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 23

Noting that development of people in Uttar Pradesh (UP) gives impetus to the development of the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that parties having dynasties want poor to always be at their feet and keep revolving around them, his party cares for them.

Addressing a rally at Barabanki in UP for the fifth phase of polling in the state, Modi said, “The development of the people of UP gives speed to the development of India. The ability of the people of UP enhances the ability of the people of India. But for several decades in UP, the parties having dynasties at the helm of their affairs did not do justice to the ability of UP.”

Hitting out at the Samajwadi Party and the Congress, the PM said dynasts always want the poor to be at their feet and keep revolving around them, whereas the BJP cares for them. He went on to add that the poor of UP are standing solidly with the BJP and are supporting them in all phases of the polls.

The Prime Minister, while criticising the SP and the Congress said that previous governments had closed their eyes shut from the needs and problems of the women in the state. “Had they have even a little empathy for the poor, they would not have given the freedom to goons, who used to molest our school-going daughters. Today goons know that if they cross boundaries, strict action will be taken,” he added.

The state is witnessing a multi-cornered contest with the BJP, the SP-RLD alliance, and the BSP and the Congress as principal contenders.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7. Polling for the fourth phase is under way today, while voting for the remaining three phases will take place on February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.