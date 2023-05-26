UPSC contemplates criminal action against two candidates for claiming selection in civil services

New Delhi, May 26
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is considering criminal and disciplinary penal action against two candidates for allegedly claiming selection in the civil services examination, the results of which were declared on Tuesday, according to an official statement.
The case relates to Aysha Makrani (from Madhya Pradesh) and Tushar (from Haryana) who fraudulently claimed that they have been finally recommended by the Commission in the civil services examination 2022 against two roll numbers of genuinely recommended candidates, it said.
"The claims of both persons are fake. They have forged the documents in their favour to buttress their claims," said the statement issued on Friday.
By doing so, both Makrani and Tushar have acted in contravention of the provisions of the Rules of the Civil Services Examination, 2022 notified by the government of India (Department of Personnel and Training), it said.
Therefore, in accordance with the provisions of the Examination Rules, the UPSC is contemplating both criminal as well as disciplinary penal action against the two candidates for their fraudulent acts, the statement said.
"The system of the UPSC is robust as well as foolproof and such errors are not possible," it added.
The UPSC conducts civil services examination annually in three stages -- preliminary, main and interview -- to select officers of Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS), among others.
