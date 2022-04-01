UPSC extra attempt: SC asks Centre to consider appeal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 31

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider the demand of some civil services aspirants who could not appear in the UPSC civil services main examination after being infected with Covid-19 and are now seeking an additional chance in light of the recommendation made in a recent parliamentary committee report.

The panel is said to have recommended that in view of the hardship faced by students during the first and second waves of Covid-19, the government should change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand of civil services aspirants and grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates.