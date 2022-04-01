UPSC extra attempt: SC asks Centre to consider appeal

New Delhi, March 31
The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to consider the demand of some civil services aspirants who could not appear in the UPSC civil services main examination after being infected with Covid-19 and are now seeking an additional chance in light of the recommendation made in a recent parliamentary committee report.
The panel is said to have recommended that in view of the hardship faced by students during the first and second waves of Covid-19, the government should change its mind and sympathetically consider the demand of civil services aspirants and grant an extra attempt with corresponding age relaxation to all candidates.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
AFSPA goes from parts of Nagaland, Assam, Manipur
Decision comes 3 months after botched anti-insurgency ops in...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov arrives; to meet PM Modi, EAM today
British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss presses for sanctions on...
Adamant Imran Khan says will play till the last ball
Reports of backroom deal with Oppn