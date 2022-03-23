UPSC opposes extra chance for Covid-hit civil services aspirants

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opposed the demand for granting an extra chance to Covid19-hit civil services aspirants, saying there’s no provision for holding re-examination in case a candidate fails to appear in the exam on the scheduled date for any reasons, including ailment or accident.

In an affidavit in the Supreme Court, the UPSC said any decision regarding age relaxation and compensatory/extra attempt in the civil services examination is a “policy matter” which falls under the domain of the Department of Personnel and Training (DoP&T).

“In the past, the Commission has not held any re-examination under similar circumstances,” the UPSC said.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a petition filed by three aspirants who had cleared the UPSC-2021 prelims exam but could not appear in all papers of the main exam after testing positive for COVID-19 and are now seeking an extra attempt to appear in the exams.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Aishwarya Bhati told the top court on March 21 that the DoPT) will take a call regarding allowing an extra chance for those who couldn’t write the 2021 Civil Services Mains Exam conducted held between January 7 and 16 due to Covid-19 infection.

A Bench led by Justice AM Khanwilkar is expected to take up the matter on March 25.

Three Civil Services aspirants—who couldn’t write the UPSC 2021 Mains Examination due to Covid19 infection –are seeking directions to the UPSC for an extra chance. Petitioners Arjit Shukla and other candidates had cleared the UPSC 2021 Prelims Examination but could not appear in many of the papers of the Mains Examination held last month after testing Covid-19 positive.

They have sought a direction to the UPSC to give them an additional attempt to appear in the Civil Services Exam or allow them to appear in the papers they could not write, before the publication of final results. One of them could not appear in any of the papers due to Covid-19 infection.

The petitioners – who submitted their RTPCR test reports – contended that they couldn’t write the UPSC Mains Examination due to the restrictions imposed under the strict quarantine guidelines for Covid-19.

Contending that the UPSC didn’t have any policy regarding making alternative arrangements for such Covid19 positive candidates positive for Mains Examination, they said it violated their rights.