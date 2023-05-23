 UPSC topper Ishita Kishore is national-level football player, participated in Subroto Cup football tournament in 2012 : The Tribune India

It’s a dream come true, says civil services exam topper who has been assigned Uttar Pradesh cadre

Ishita Kishore. PTI photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 23

Delhi University graduate and daughter of an Air Force officer, Ishita Kishore said achieving the first rank in the civil services examination is like a dream come true for her and she would work towards women empowerment after becoming an IAS officer.

Twenty-six-year-old Kishore cleared the prestigious examination on her third attempt.

“I am very happy over getting the first rank. It’s a dream come true for me,” Kishore told PTI.

She expressed gratitude towards her family for continuously encouraging her.

“I have a lot of gratitude for my family who stood with me when I could not clear the civil services examination in the first two attempts. They encouraged me a lot,” she said.

Kishore, the younger of two siblings, said she used to study for at least eight to nine hours a day to prepare for the examination.

“The success is the result of my hard work,” she said.

Kishore’s father was an Air Force officer and her mother used to teach at a private school. Her elder brother is a lawyer.

“I have opted for the Indian Administrative Service. I have given my preference for Uttar Pradesh cadre,” she said.

Kishore, who has also been a national-level football player, said she would work for women’s empowerment and the upliftment of neglected people.

“I am a national-level football player. I participated in the Subroto Cup football tournament in 2012,” she said.

Kishore, who lives in neighbouring Greater Noida, qualified for the examination with political science and international relations as her optional subject. She graduated in Economics (Hons) from Shri Ram College of Commerce, University of Delhi.

As many as 933 candidates -- 613 men and 320 women—have qualified for the civil services examination 2022, the results of which were announced on Tuesday by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC).

The top 25 candidates comprise 14 women and 11 men, it said.

The civil services examination is conducted annually in three stages—preliminary, main and interview—by the UPSC to select officers of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

The first four rank holders are all women as Garima Lohia, Uma Harathi N and Smriti Mishra secured the second, third and fourth ranks in the examination.

“It is really heartening to see women getting the top four ranks,” Kishore said.

Lohia and Mishra are graduates of the University of Delhi, while Harathi N is a B.Tech degree holder from IIT-Hyderabad.

This is the second year in a row that women candidates got the top three ranks in the prestigious exam.

Shruti Sharma, Ankita Agarwal and Gamini Singla had secured the first, second and third positions in the civil services examination 2021.

