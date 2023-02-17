Upset over video clip, Iranian Foreign Minister decides not to travel to India

New Delhi, February 17
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is understood to have cancelled a planned visit to India next month to attend a conference on geopolitics, apparently dismayed over a promotional video of the event that features a small clip of protesting Iranian women with an image of President Ebrahim Raisi.
There is no official comment on the matter either from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) or from the Iranian embassy here.
Abdollahian was scheduled to attend the Raisina Dialogue to be held on March 3 and 4, people familiar with the matter said, adding that he is not going ahead with the visit because of the video clip that the Iranian side feels shows Tehran in poor light.
The Raisina Dialogue is considered to be India’s premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics. It is being organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) in collaboration with the MEA.
The video (total duration one minute and 50 seconds) features clips on key global challenges and developments, including the war in Ukraine, the global pushback to China’s aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea and the women’s protests in Iran.
There was no official announcement on the Iranian foreign minister’s visit to India.
Iran witnessed widespread protests after a young woman was arrested by morality police in Tehran on September 13 last year for allegedly violating the country’s norms that require women to wear hijab.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
I-T survey on BBC: Income, profits not commensurate with operations in India, says CBDT
Several discrepancies and inconsistencies with regard to tra...
Big blow to Uddhav Thackeray as EC allots ‘Shiv Sena’ name, ‘bow and arrow’ symbol to Eknath Shinde faction
Election Commission says MLAs backing Shinde got nearly 76 p...
George Soros’ assault on Indian democracy will be met with might of its electorate: BJP
Congress said democratic revival of India will depend on opp...
Hindenburg report: Supreme Court refuses to accept in sealed cover Centre’s suggestion on panel of experts
A Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud says it will select expert...
Centre bans terror groups Khalistan Tiger Force, J-K Ghaznavi Force; declares Harwinder Rinda as terrorist
Rinda is currently based in Lahore and associated with the b...