DGCA slaps Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for urination incident

New Delhi, January 20
Aviation regulator DGCA has imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger.
In the incident, which happened on November 26, 2022, the watchdog has also slapped a fine of Rs 3 lakh on Air India's Director of in-flight services for failing to discharge her duties, according to a statement on Friday.
The incident came to the notice of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) only on January 4 and the latest actions are for violations of various norms.
Air India has imposed a four-month flying ban on Shankar Mishra, who is accused of urinating on the woman co-passenger on board.
