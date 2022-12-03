US also rejects China’s objection to military drill

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 2

The US also rejected Chinese opposition to an India-US joint military exercise taking place near the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Uttarakhand, stating “it is none of their business”.

The Ministry of External Affairs had said “India exercises with whomsoever it chooses to and it does not give a veto to third countries on this issue’’ after the Chinese Foreign Ministry opposed the Indo-US “Yudh Abhyas”, which ended on Friday at Auli in Uttarakhand, claiming it violated border agreements signed by China and India in 1993 and 1996.

When asked about China’s objection, newly appointed US Charge d’Affaires Elizabeth Jones said, “I think I would point it to the kind of statement that we heard from our Indian colleagues to the effect that it is none of their business.”