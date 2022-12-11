US Army’s General James H Dickinson flags Chinese threats in Indo-Pacific

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

US Army’s General James H Dickinson, commander of the US Space Command, has flagged Chinese threats in the Indo-Pacific and also in the space domain.

In a virtual interaction with the media, General Dickinson said: “I am seriously focused on our challenge: China. A unified stance by allies and partners is critical to countering the coercion and subversion that threatens the international rules-based order here in the Indo-Pacific and beyond”.

On space domain, he referred to China’s ability to conduct an Anti-Satellite Test (ASAT) and added: “We look to the future and at the activities that the Chinese are conducting in the space domain. It’s about creating cooperation among space-faring nations which respect that our domain needs to be safe, secure and stable...It’s about bringing our allies and partners together so that we have a common understanding of the space domain”.

Space, the General said, was a contested domain that must be protected. “It’s a role that we at the US Space Command take very seriously,” he said.