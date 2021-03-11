US body wants India on 'red list' for rights violation

New Delhi, April 25
The US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) has asked the State Department to place India on the ‘red list’ for human rights violations.
For the third successive year, it has recommended that India be designated as a “country of particular concern” for “engaging in and tolerating systematic, ongoing, and egregious violations of religious freedom”, as defined by the International Religious Freedom Act (IRFA).
The latest report unveiled on Monday has bracketed India with Afghanistan, Burma, China, Eritrea, Iran, Nigeria, North Korea, Pakistan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Vietnam. —
