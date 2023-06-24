US clubs deliverables in 5 broad categories

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 23

The deliverables following the interaction between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden can be clubbed under five broad categories, according to a factsheet issued by the White House.

The first is the “Technology Partnership for the Future” that includes strengthening the semiconductor supply chains, critical minerals partnership, advanced telecommunications and new frontiers in space.

The second is advancing to the “Next-Generation Defence Partnership”, which includes GE F414 engine co-production, ship repairs and more robust cooperation through two defence pacts.

Third rubric of “Shared Prosperity and Delivering for our Peoples” eases norms for some visa categories (H1B and L), new consulates, student exchanges and scholarships.

The fourth major deliverable, clubbed under “Leading on the Global Stage” covers the Indo-Pacific, the Indian Ocean and global cooperation to prevent human trafficking and food insecurity. Under the fifth pillar, “Partnership for Sustainable Development and Global Health”, both sides envisage energy collaboration, investing in America’s clean energy infrastructure.