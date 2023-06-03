 US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to pay 2-day visit to India from Sunday : The Tribune India

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin to pay 2-day visit to India from Sunday

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Austin will hold talks on Monday on a host of issues relating to bilateral defence cooperation

Lloyd Austin and Rajnath Singh. PTI file



PTI

New Delhi, June 3

US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin will pay a two-day visit to India beginning Sunday, more than two weeks ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled trip to Washington.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Austin will hold talks on Monday on a host of issues relating to bilateral defence cooperation, the defence ministry said on Saturday.

The US Defence Secretary will arrive in India on Sunday from Singapore on a two-day visit, it said.

It will be Austin's second visit to India. His previous trip to the country was in March 2021.

The ministry said Germany's Federal Minister of Defence Boris Pistorius will also visit New Delhi for bilateral talks with Singh that will take place on June 6.

A host of bilateral defence cooperation issues, with a focus on industrial cooperation, are likely to be discussed during Singh's meetings with Austin and Pistorius, it said. 

Odisha train crash LIVE updated: Accident one of deadliest in Indian Railways history; 233 dead

Railway minister Vaishnaw visits accident site; says main fo...

After Delhi High Court grants interim relief, Manish Sisodia reaches home to meet ailing wife

He has been allowed to meet his wife from 10 am to 5 pm

Midnight hoax bomb call near Golden Temple puts Amritsar police on alert

Though no bomb was found, the police have taken four persons...

Pakistan hands over 200 Indian fishermen at Attari-Wagah border

All the fishermen cross over to India around 1 am through th...

4 from Haryana’s Jind die in road accident on Panipat-Hardwar road

As many as 28 people of Kamach Khera village of Julana in Ji...


