US diplomat-Dalai Lama meeting rattles Beijing

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 10

Senior US diplomat for human rights Uzra Zeya on Monday met senior Indian diplomats but the readout by the US side made no mention of human rights or freedom of religion issues. “US-India cooperation is essential to our most vital priorities and a more peaceful and prosperous world,” she tweeted after meeting MEA’s Secretary (West) Sanjay Verma.

Zeya is also meeting members of NGOs, some of whom have come under the scrutiny of Central agencies as well as “marginalised religious and ethnic minorities”. There is speculation if ethnic minorities would also mean a meeting between Zeya and the Kukis of Manipur.

Zeya’s Sunday evening meeting with the Dalai Lama drew China’s ire. China had also reacted badly when Zeya had last year travelled to Dharamsala to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader. “Xizang’s (Tibet) affairs are purely internal affairs of China and no external forces have the right to interfere. China firmly opposes any form of contact between foreign officials and the “Tibetan independence” forces,” said the Chinese embassy spokesperson Wang Xiaojian. “The so-called “Special Coordinator for Tibet Issues” is pure offence and a move of political manipulation to interfere in China’s internal affairs and undermine Xizang’s development and stability. China has always been firmly opposed to this and has never recognised it,” he added.