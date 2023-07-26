US envoy to discuss financing of projects

New Delhi: The US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry will meet with government officials during a five-day visit to India that includes attending the G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Ministers Meeting in Chennai. The two sides will also discuss taking ahead USAID’s support to Indian Railways to become a “net-zero” carbon emitter by 2030 and deployment of 10,000 made-in-India electric buses in India.
