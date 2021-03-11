US expecting another record-breaking year for visas to Indian students this summer

New Delhi, June 7

The United States is expecting another record-breaking year in terms of issuance of visas to Indian students this summer, said US Chargé d'Affaires Patricia Lacina here on Tuesday.

Last year, the US issued visas to record 62,000 Indian students. This year, the Embassy has opened 100,000 appointments for student visas, an official said.

Speaking on Student Visa Day at the US Embassy, Lacina said, "Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Mission India has issued more student visas in 2021 than ever before. This summer we are expecting another record-breaking student season."

"The United States places an immense value to international students and their rich contributions to our academic institutions and communities. This is particularly true in India. Indians are the second largest group of international students in the United States," Lacina said.

The US Mission in India organised its sixth annual Student Visa Day on Tuesday.

Consular officers at the US Embassy in New Delhi and Consulates General in Chennai, Hyderabad Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewed more than 2,500 Indian student visa applicants, the Embassy said in a statement.

Don Heflin, the Minister Counselor for Consular Affairs in India, said, "We will interview more student applicants for the visa this summer. We are hoping to exceed the last year's record of 62,000 visas to Indian students."

"We are interviewing many students today for the visa. We have a great start. This year, the Embassy has opened 100,000 appointments for student visas," Don Heflin said.

Lacina and consuls general throughout India congratulated visa recipients as they prepared to join the growing ranks of Indian students who have chosen to study in the United States, the world's leading destination for international students.

"Today, we recognise the many contributions of Indian students in shaping the US-India relationship, which is celebrating 75 years of achievement," said Lacina.

This year, more than 200,000 Indian students are studying at US academic institutions, representing more than 20 per cent of international students currently in the United States, the Embassy said.