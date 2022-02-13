US: India faces 'very significant' challenges from China

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

Releasing a report on the Indo-Pacific, a Biden administration official said India faced “very significant challenges”, especially due to China’s behaviour along the Line of Actual Control.

The first report by the Biden administration on the region commits to building an all-encompassing partnership with India and other partners that extends beyond traditional security to new domains such as health, space, cyberspace. It resolves to deepen economic and technology cooperation; and contribute to a free and open Indo-Pacific.

The White House also committed its support to “India’s continued rise and regional leadership,” recognising that it is a like-minded partner and leader in South Asia and the Indian Ocean, active in and connected to Southeast Asia, a driving force of Quad and other regional fora and an engine for regional growth and development.

The Biden administration official said, “India faces very significant challenges. China’s behaviour on the LAC has had a galvanising impact on India... There is tremendous appreciation of the importance and the challenges of strengthening the engagement with India and a recognition that India is a critical strategic partner..,” the administration official said at a background briefing on the report.

Besides India, the report says the US will strengthen its ties with Indonesia, Malaysia, Mongolia, New Zealand, Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and the Pacific Islands.

#china threat #usa #white house