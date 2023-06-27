US-India friendship among most consequential in world: Biden

Tribune News Service

Washington, June 26

The US-India relationship is among the “most consequential” in the world with bilateral ties more dynamic than ever, US President Joe Biden has said after the two countries elevated their strategic technology partnership during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's historic state visit.

Ex-US religious freedom body’s chief slams Obama Hitting out at former US President Barack Obama over his remark that “if India does not protect the rights of ethnic minorities, there is a strong possibility at some point that the country starts pulling apart”, his critic and former commissioner of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom Johnnie Moore said, “Obama should spend his energy complimenting India more than criticising it. India is the most diverse country in human history. It's not a perfect country, just like the US, but its diversity is its strength.”

Prime Minister Modi on Friday concluded his maiden state visit to the US during which he held wide-ranging talks with President Biden. Modi also addressed the joint session of the US Congress, becoming the first Indian leader to do so twice. "The friendship between the United States and India is among the most consequential in the world. And it's stronger, closer, and more dynamic than ever,” Biden tweeted on Sunday.

PM Narendra Modi responded, "I fully agree with you, Joe Biden! Friendship between our countries is a force of global good. It will make a planet better and more sustainable. The ground covered in my recent visit will strengthen our bond even more.”

Biden may have tried to calm the tempest generated among BJP supporters in India by former US President Joe Obama’s TV interview that if India does not protect the rights of “ethnic minorities”, there is a strong possibility at some point that the country starts pulling apart.

Biden’s tweet came after a political storm started gathering in India after Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted, “There are many Hussein Obama in India itself. We should prioritise taking care of them before considering going to Washington. The Assam Police will act according to our own priorities.” Biswa was ostensibly replying to a journalist's query whether a case should be filed against Obama for “hurting sentiments”.

It was followed by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman alleging “organised campaigns” at the behest of the Opposition, on the basis of “baseless” allegations on the treatment meted out to minorities, as it cannot electorally defeat the Modi-led BJP.