US media portrayal of India during cold war mirrored US policies

Significant differences in India's overall portrayal between Cold War and post-Cold War era in 5 key areas

US media portrayal of India during cold war mirrored US policies

File photo.

PTI

Washington, March 31

With India being portrayed negatively in the mainstream American press during the ongoing Ukrainian conflict, mainly because New Delhi refused to toe the US line, a recent research of media reporting during the cold war has concluded that the American media has by and large followed the official US government policy when it comes to India.

The study, titled 'US national interests and framing India in the US press during and after the Cold War', spanning 48 years of US media coverage of India, found that the US government and the press opposed India's proximity to the Soviet Union.

Published recently by The Journal of International Communication, the research conducted by Abhijit Mazumdar, an assistant professor at Park University in the United States, is a result of a two-year research project wherein the NRI professor studied hundreds of The New York Times and The Washington Post news articles about India.

“As one perused US media stories about India during the Cold War one could sense the hugely anti-India narrative in them,” Majumdar told PTI.

The US media portrayal of India mirrored United States governmental policies on India and showed that US foreign policy has a major impact on the US media's international reportage, he said.

“The research found that the US press portrayed India as a strategic opponent of the nation during the Cold War, but the same media outlets depicted India as an ally of the United States after the Cold War in line with US foreign policy,” he said.

“In keeping with journalist traditions of objectivity and fairness in reportage, this study recommends that the US press should try to also include views in their news stories that are not espoused by top officials of the US administration,” he writes.

According to Mazumdar, the research found there were significant differences in India's overall portrayal between Cold War and post-Cold War era in five key areas: defence ties, trade, nuclear programme, terrorism and separatist movements in India,” he said.

“The 1971 war between India and Pakistan was a case in point where the US government and the press went into an overdrive to criticize India,” he added.

Terrorism in Kashmir and Punjab was viewed in the US press more as a human rights issue involving minorities. However, the kidnapping and the subsequent killing of Western tourists in Kashmir in 1995 changed the attitude of the US government and its media in India's favour as it grappled with the escalating tide of international terrorism, Mazumdar said.

“Compared with the US media's stinging castigation of India's nuclear test in 1974, The New York Times and The Washington Post were less scathing in rebuking India for the nuclear tests (in 1998),” the Park University professor said.

Mazumdar attributed the subservience of the US press to its own government in international reporting to its 44th rank on the World Press Freedom Index.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

2
Punjab

Private schools can't hike fee in Punjab this year, Bhagwant Mann's big decision on education

3
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

4
Punjab

9 office-bearers of various Punjab boards, corporations resign

5
Delhi

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

6
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

7
Punjab

Mahesh Bhatt makes docudrama on Punjabi Varsity officer’s book on prominent Indian Sikhs

8
Nation

Dearness allowance for central employees hiked by 3 per cent

9
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Arvind Kejriwal's house

10
Punjab

AAP urges govt not to override rights of Punjab govt in Chandigarh admn

Don't Miss

View All
Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage
Trending

Bengaluru software engineer hacks IndiGo’s website to retrieve his lost luggage, netizens call it an epic way to get query resolved

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it
Entertainment

Salman Khan's ex-girlfriend Somy Ali posts 'Harvey Weinstein of Bollywood will be exposed', has Aishwarya Rai Bachchan mention in it

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM
Trending

Bhagwant Mann congratulates Harnaaz Kaur Sandhu for bringing crown back to India after 21 years as Miss Universe meets Punjab CM

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike
Nation

Tamil Nadu youth pays Rs 2.5 lakh in Rs 1 coins for his dream bike

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’
Trending

Viral video: Anand Mahindra hails man balancing sack on his head while riding a bicycle, calls him ‘human segway’

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days
Trending

Abandoned by flock, tiny bird shelters in UK woman’s hair for 84 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Shanghai begins China’s biggest Covid lockdown in two years
World

Shanghai begins China's biggest Covid lockdown in two years

Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike

Rahul Gandhi demands rollback in prices of fuel, leads protest against hike

Leading a protest by Congress MPs on the issue at Vijay Chow...

8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police

8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police

Sisodia alleges BJP wanted to ‘kill’ Kejriwal after its deba...

Face of Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan, Kirodi Singh Bainsla, dies at 84

Face of Gurjar quota protests in Rajasthan, Kirodi Singh Bainsla dies at 84

Was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him b...

Case against UP-based qawwali singer for ‘provocative’ remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah

Case against UP-based qawwali singer for 'provocative' remarks against country, PM Modi, Shah

A video of qawwal Nawaz Sharif, briefly speaking about India...

Chris Rock gets standing ovation at comedy show, says will talk about Oscars slap 'at some point'

Chris Rock gets standing ovation at comedy show, says will talk about Oscars slap 'at some point'

Ticket sales for Rock’s live comedy tour skyrocketed since t...

Cities

View All

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

PDS wheat: Flour mills told to maintain records

GNDU to train students in field of technical textiles

MC expects to collect Rs4 cr on last day

Widen narrow lanes leading to Golden Temple: Visitors

'Will take steps to beautify circular road around historic wall in city'

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in City Beautiful now

Shell out up to 2.5 times more for water in Chandigarh now

Now, Chandigarh staff to retire at 60

Three suspects confess to killing Youth Akali Dal leader Middukhera

PU students' council poll unlikely to be held in present academic calendar

Schools all set to reopen, Chandigarh bus operators await tax relief

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Amid intense debate, Lok Sabha clears Bill to merge three Delhi MCs

Lok Sabha clears the Delhi MCD merger Bill

8 held for vandalism at Kejriwal's residence, more arrests to follow: Delhi Police

Severe heat wave predicted in parts of Delhi on Wednesday, Thursday

Conspiracy to murder Kejriwal after poll defeat in Punjab: Delhi CM Sisodia’s sensational claim

PSEB’s diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

PSEB's diktat: Pay Rs 800 to get Class X, XII certificates

Mixed response to Corbevax drive in Jalandhar district

Hoshiarpur Crafts Bazaar ends on a musical note

Completing pending projects, improving sanitation my priority says Nakodar MLA Inderjit Kaur Mann

Cracks in houses: Commissioner issues notice to 2 Jalandhar MC officials

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Ludhiana MC notices to 85 hospitals for property tax scrutiny

Revenue officers' association ends strike after two days

3 held by Khanna police with 4 illegal weapons

Visitor overcharged at Bhadaur House market parking lot

AAP MLAs ask NHAI officials to speed up ongoing projects

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Parents ‘kill’ 3-month-old girl in Nabha

Punjabi varsity closes investigation in 6 cases

Suicide by Rajasthan woman doc sparks protest in Patiala

Private tennis academy at public park in Patiala, probe ordered