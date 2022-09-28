US mission pitches in to promote Arunachal culture

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 27

The US mission in India on Tuesday joined representatives from the Ministry of Tourism’s Northeast Regional Office and UNESCO’s International Information and Network for Intangible Cultural Heritage in the Asia-Pacific (ICHCAP) to celebrate the cultural heritage of the indigenous tribes of Arunachal Pradesh through the launch of a new website.

In December 2021, the US had launched a program through the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation to work with tribe members from 39 villages across the state to preserve and document their heritage through a series of short documentary films.