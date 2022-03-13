US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war

Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war

A warehouse on fire after shelling by Russian troops in Kyiv. Reuters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 12

US President Joe Biden has said 12,000 additional US troops had moved to countries sharing borders with Russia. “The intention is to send the unmistakable message that we will defend every inch of NATO territory. But the troops will not be fighting a third World War in Ukraine,” Biden told members of the Democratic Caucus of the US House of Representatives.

Dispelling demands to enter Ukraine, he said: “If we respond, it is World War-III.” Explaining the idea behind sending troops to Latvia, Estonia, Lithuania and Romania, he claimed that as a result of the US-led sanctions, the economy of Russia had been badly impacted.

Oil on discount for India

  • Russia has offered heavily discounted oil to India and sought Indian investment in its oil and gas sector
  • It has also expressed interest in expanding the sales networks of
  • its companies across India
  • Russian companies control Nayara Energy, India’s second-largest refinery
  • The offer was conveyed during a phone call by Russian Deputy PM Alexander Novak to Petroleum Minister Hardeep Puri

“The idea that we’re going to send in offensive equipment and have planes and tanks and trains going in with American pilots and American crews, just understand—and don’t kid yourself, no matter what you all say—that’s called World War-III,” he said. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted the West to be more involved in negotiations to end the war as also welcomed mediation efforts by Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

In separate phone calls with Russian President Valdimir Putin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron sought an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine. Moscow said Putin informed Macron and Scholz about the state of negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv and responded to their concerns about the humanitarian situation.

Russia said at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday that it had documents proving the existence of a network of biological weapons in Ukraine. In a statement, it said its forces had discovered credible evidence that ongoing projects to manufacture biological weapons in Ukraine were being funded by the US. Several members said Russia was spreading false information.

Meanwhile, fighting raged near Kyiv while several other cities were encircled. In Donetsk and Lugansk, Russian forces along with local militia continued to make advances. In Mariupol, one of the besieged cities in south Ukraine, the UN reported looting and violent confrontations among civilians over basic supplies.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

2
Punjab

A Venu Prasad appointed Principal Secretary to Punjab CM

3
Punjab

After Randhawa targets Sunil Jakhar over Punjab poll debacle, ex-Cong chief posts tongue-in-cheek reply

4
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab governor, stakes claim to form govt

5
Amritsar

Removing Amritsar Mayor Karamjit Singh Rintu won't be easy for Congress now

6
Trending

Pics: Reena Dwivedi, UP poll officer, who went viral in yellow sari, makes another stunning appearance on result day

7
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

8
Punjab

CM-designate Bhagwant Mann directs DGP to probe killing of cows near Cholang in Hoshiarpur

9
Entertainment

Sunny Leone's work permit for Bengali film 'Soldiers' revoked by Bangladesh government

10
Himachal

After big win in Punjab, AAP plans to make inroads into Himachal to further its national presence

Don't Miss

View All
Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments
Trending

Kamala’s loud laugh over Ukrainian refugees’ question draws flak, netizens ask her to stop laughing during inappropriate moments

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the singer responds
Trending

Shah Rukh Khan once said Atif Aslam was too busy to sing for his film; the Pakistani singer responds

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including Sidhu, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann withdraws security of 122 ex-MLAs, including PCC Chief Navjot Sidhu's wife, ahead of swearing-in as Punjab CM

Army's Northern Command chief visits Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos
Nation

Army's Northern Command chief's 'night out' in Srinagar's Lal Chowk, relishes street food, clicks photos

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record
Sports

India women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj breaks World Cup captaincy record

‘I weigh everything I eat’
Entertainment

Know Dream Girl Hema Malini’s secret to her ever youthful look

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out
Punjab Election

Little-known faces knock bigwigs out in Punjab assembly poll

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study
Nation

Covid deaths in India 8 times higher than reported, claims Lancet study

Top Stories

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia’s borders, but won’t join war

US moves 12,000 more troops to Russia's borders, but won't join war

Will defend every inch of NATO territory — President Biden

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

India at UN: Address issue of bio-weapons

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

LAC: India, China agree to carry forward talks

disengagement of troops at Hot Springs discussed

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

Saudi Arabia puts 81 to death, its largest mass execution

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

122 Punjab politicians lose security cover

Re-elected Cong MLAs, Sidhu’s wife on list

Cities

View All

All set for AAP’s roadshow in city

All set for AAP's roadshow in Amritsar

Over 6,000 cases settled in a day

Parents protest fee hike, sit on dharna at Rayya school

Tourists from Bangladesh robbed

Patronised encroachments pose a challenge

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

Bathinda thermal plant employees ‘punish’ SAD, Congress over closure

More Bathinda, Mansa voters opted for NOTA

Punjab Assembly: 12 doctors make it to House

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Dadu Majra to get rid of waste pile in 4 yrs

Admn pays Rs1.7 cr for EWS students above entry class

Chandigarh to get six new PCS officers soon

MC notice to PU for attaching property

Two gunshots fired near microbrewery in Mohali

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

Fire in Delhi shanties, seven charred to death

EPF interest rate cut, at 4-decade low

UGC plans lateral entry in teaching

7 killed as fire breaks out in Delhi's Gokulpuri

Postponing polls weakens democratic system, let MCD elections take place: Kejriwal to PM Modi

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on MC election?

After Assembly poll, AAP to set eyes on Jalandhar MC election?

Kartarpur: I have already served this area for 8 years as cop, says Balkar Singh

Despite AAP tsunami, its Bholath candidate loses security deposit

Victory, defeat are two sides of coin, says Cong’s Sunder Sham Arora

Had just 18 days for my solo campaign: Nawanshahr candidate Angad Saini

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs’ association

Rajindra Hospital order irks docs' association

4,069 cases settled at Lok Adalat

Alumni reminisce their days at Bikram College

Delay in diagnostic tests at Patiala hospital hits services