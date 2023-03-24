US nominee for World Bank chief Ajay Banga tests covid positive; in-person meeting with PM Modi unlikely

Tribune News Service

Sandeep Dikshit

New Delhi, March 24

America's nominee for the post of World Bank president Ajay Banga has tested covid positive upon arrival in Delhi.

Banga had conducted multiple tests for covid during his tour, and tested negative before departing for India, said a US embassy spokesperson. The implication was that Banga contracted the infection outside the US. The spokesperson did not confirm whether the probable location was China.

"During routine testing, Ajay Banga tested positive for covid-19 but remains asymptomatic. In adherence with local guidelines, he is quarantining in isolation. Additional information will be provided about Banga’s schedule in India when available," added the spokesperson.

Banga arrived here on Thursday capping a three-week global listening tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America, and Asia.

He was scheduled to call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. These discussions were to focus on India’s development priorities, the World Bank, and global economic development challenges.

India endorsed Banga’s candidacy soon after his nomination was announced. Since then, a diverse coalition of governments have expressed their support for Banga, including Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, the Republic of Korea and the United Kingdom.