US nominee for World Bank president Ajay Banga to meet PM Modi at end of global tour

New Delhi, March 23
US nominee for World Bank president Ajay Banga will arrive here later on Thursday capping a three-week global listening tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America and Asia, said a US Department of Treasury statement.
Banga's election is a foregone conclusion despite Russia's opposition. India endorsed Banga’s candidacy soon after his nomination was announced.
The Indian-American's candidature is backed by diverse governments including Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Korea and the UK, said the Treasury Department.
While in India, Banga will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. These discussions will focus on India’s development priorities, the World Bank, and global economic development challenges.
During his global listening tour, Banga has built continuous momentum for his candidacy, gaining the support of advocates, academics, development experts, executives, Nobel Laureates, and former government officials," said the statement.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rahul Gandhi gets 2 years in jail in defamation case; granted bail
The case was filed against Gandhi for his alleged ‘how come ...
Maharashtra Police on alert over 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh
Police said the movement of everyone arriving at and leaving...
After barricades removed in Delhi, UK promises beefed-up security for Indian missions, staff
London demonstrators kept at safe distance this time