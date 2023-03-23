US nominee for World Bank president Ajay Banga to meet PM Modi at end of global tour

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

US nominee for World Bank president Ajay Banga will arrive here later on Thursday capping a three-week global listening tour that began in Africa before progressing to Europe, Latin America and Asia, said a US Department of Treasury statement.

Banga's election is a foregone conclusion despite Russia's opposition. India endorsed Banga’s candidacy soon after his nomination was announced.

The Indian-American's candidature is backed by diverse governments including Bangladesh, Côte d’Ivoire, Colombia, Egypt, France, Germany, Ghana, Italy, Japan, Kenya, Saudi Arabia, Korea and the UK, said the Treasury Department.

While in India, Banga will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar. These discussions will focus on India’s development priorities, the World Bank, and global economic development challenges.

During his global listening tour, Banga has built continuous momentum for his candidacy, gaining the support of advocates, academics, development experts, executives, Nobel Laureates, and former government officials," said the statement.