US plans record visas for Indian students this year

Tribune News Service

NEW DELHI, JUNE 7

The US is expecting another record-breaking year in terms of issuance of visas to Indian students this summer, said US Chargé d’Affaires Patricia Lacina here on Tuesday. Last year, the US issued visas to record 62,000 Indian students. This year, the embassy has opened one lakh appointments for student visas.

The US was a latecomer in understanding the Indian eagerness for overseas studies and liberalised its intake after witnessing the spike in earnings of Australia and Canada by becoming more welcoming to foreign students. She was speaking on Student Visa Day.