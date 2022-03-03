US recalls cable damning India, UAE over neutral approach amid Ukraine crisis

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 3

The Ministry of External Affairs declined to comment on reports that the US State Department has recalled a cable sent to 50 of its embassies asking them to inform their counterparts from India and the UAE that their position of neutrality on Ukraine put them “in Russia’s camp’’.

“The language in question was never intended for clearance and the cable was released in error, which is why it was recalled,’’ said a State Department spokesperson on Wednesday.

The cable was sent on Monday and was recalled the next day.

“Continuing to call for dialogue, as you have been doing in the Security Council, is not a stance of neutrality; it places you in Russia’s camp, the aggressor in this conflict,’’ said draft talking points in the cable. “We strongly encourage you to take the opportunity to support Ukraine in the HRC (Human Rights Council), an opportunity you failed to seize in the UNSC (United Nations Security Council),’’ said the cable.