US selects 1st batch of Quad Fellows, says they’ll bring members closer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

The US has selected the first cohort of 100 Quad Fellows from Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, saying these young people will bring the Quad members closer.

Leaders of Quad countries had, in May, launched the Quad fellowship — a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four member nations.

‘Stem’ studies

The fellowship sponsors 100 students per year — 25 from each Quad country — to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) graduate universities in the US.

He praised the participation of the fellows.

“Each of them have demonstrated their commitment to collaboration among our four great democracies and an enthusiasm for building a better tomorrow for the Indo-Pacific and the world. These young people will bring the Quad closer. With them, we are confident our future is in good hands,” added Sullivan.

US President Joe Biden had announced the scholarship at the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi, Fumio Kishida and Tony Albanese.

In May, PM Modi had said: “This prestigious fellowship will offer our students great opportunities to pursue graduate and doctoral programmes in science, technology, engineering and maths. It will encourage academic excellence and promote people-to-people linkages between our countries.” (PTI inputs)

Idea conceived in may

  • Quad fellowship sponsors 100 students per year — 25 from each Quad country (Australia, India, Japan, and the US)
  • They will pursue masters and doctoral degrees at STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) universities in US
  • US President Joe Biden had announced the scholarship at the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24

