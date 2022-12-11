US selects 1st batch of Quad Fellows, says they’ll bring members closer

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 10

The US has selected the first cohort of 100 Quad Fellows from Australia, India, Japan, and the United States, saying these young people will bring the Quad members closer.

Leaders of Quad countries had, in May, launched the Quad fellowship — a first-of-its-kind scholarship programme designed to build ties among the next generation of scientists and technologists from the four member nations.

The fellowship sponsors 100 students per year — 25 from each Quad country — to pursue masters and doctoral degrees at leading STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) graduate universities in the US.

“Today we are proud to welcome a group of 100 diverse, interdisciplinary, inspiring, and exceptional students – 25 from each Quad country – who are the next generation of great STEM minds,” US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said in a statement on Friday.

“Each of them have demonstrated their commitment to collaboration among our four great democracies and an enthusiasm for building a better tomorrow for the Indo-Pacific and the world. These young people will bring the Quad closer. With them, we are confident our future is in good hands,” added Sullivan.

US President Joe Biden had announced the scholarship at the Quad summit in Tokyo on May 24 in the presence of Prime Ministers Narendra Modi, Fumio Kishida and Tony Albanese.

In May, PM Modi had said: “This prestigious fellowship will offer our students great opportunities to pursue graduate and doctoral programmes in science, technology, engineering and maths. It will encourage academic excellence and promote people-to-people linkages between our countries.” (PTI inputs)

