US to send largest-ever delegation for event

New Delhi, February 10
US Embassy Chargé d’Affaires Ambassador Elizabeth Jones will lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India from February 13-17 at Bengaluru.
A US embassy statement quoted Jones as saying, “It will be an honour to lead the largest-ever US delegation to Aero India to showcase world-class equipment, training, capability and interoperability the US industry and military offer”. “As India modernises its defence capabilities, the US wants to be the partner of choice. The two countries are increasingly focused on mutually beneficial co-production and co-development partnerships,” Jones added.
“We see India as an indispensable partner for a safer, more prosperous, more open, and freer Indo-Pacific region,” Jones said. A cross-section of US military members and impressive aircraft will also feature at Aero India 2023. Leading US defence companies participating in Aero India 2023 include Boeing, GE Aerospace, General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Lockheed Martin and Pratt & Whitney.
