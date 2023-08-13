Use asset confiscation as mode to ensure swift extradition: PM to G20

Tribune News Service

A day after the government proposed to replace the 19th century Indian Penal Code with a new Bill that legalises in-absentia trial of economic and other offenders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged a G20 ministerial meeting to consider using confiscation of foreign assets as a means to ensure swift extradition of criminals.

“G20 countries can set an example by using non-conviction-based confiscations to expedite the recovery of foreign assets. This will ensure swift return and extradition of criminals after the due judicial process and will send a strong signal about our joint fight against corruption,” the PM said in a virtual address to the ‘G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet’ in Kolkata.

The meeting came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained the need to alter domestic criminal laws to ensure extradition of absconders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and terror accused like Dawood Ibrahim and Tahawwur Rana. “Most countries have laws that require domestic trials against such offenders to proceed in order to enable extradition,” Shah said, piloting historical criminal law reforms that, among a range of objectives, seek to bring economic offenders to quick justice.

The PM said India had a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. He mentioned the use of technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem, noting that leakages in welfare schemes were being plugged and “hundreds of millions had received direct benefit transfers into their bank accounts”.

“The value of DBT in India has crossed $360 billion and has helped save $33 million in leakages,” said the PM, speaking close on the heels of August 9 when he gave a political call, “Corruption, Quit India”. To the G20 delegates, the PM said the greatest brunt of corruption anywhere was borne by the poor and the marginalised.

“Corruption affects resource mobilisation, distorts markets, impacts service delivery and diminishes people’s quality of life,” he argued.

Quoting the Arthashastra, the PM said the government’s duty was to enhance state resources to maximise the welfare of the people.

“Achieving this goal requires combating corruption and that is why fighting corruption is our sacred duty to our people,” he noted, adding that the G20’s collective efforts could significantly support the fight against corruption. The PM urged for a greater role for audit institutions and primacy to a culture of ethics and integrity in national value systems across the globe.

Oz PM to visit India for summit on Sept 9-10

Australia on Saturday said its PM Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9-10

Albanese’s visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour, the other two countries being Indonesia and the Philippines

