 Use asset confiscation as mode to ensure swift extradition: PM to G20 : The Tribune India

  • Nation
  • Use asset confiscation as mode to ensure swift extradition: PM to G20

Use asset confiscation as mode to ensure swift extradition: PM to G20

Use asset confiscation as mode to ensure swift extradition: PM to G20

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister



Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, August 12

A day after the government proposed to replace the 19th century Indian Penal Code with a new Bill that legalises in-absentia trial of economic and other offenders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged a G20 ministerial meeting to consider using confiscation of foreign assets as a means to ensure swift extradition of criminals.

“G20 countries can set an example by using non-conviction-based confiscations to expedite the recovery of foreign assets. This will ensure swift return and extradition of criminals after the due judicial process and will send a strong signal about our joint fight against corruption,” the PM said in a virtual address to the ‘G20 Anti-Corruption Ministerial Meet’ in Kolkata.

The meeting came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah explained the need to alter domestic criminal laws to ensure extradition of absconders like Nirav Modi, Vijay Mallya and terror accused like Dawood Ibrahim and Tahawwur Rana. “Most countries have laws that require domestic trials against such offenders to proceed in order to enable extradition,” Shah said, piloting historical criminal law reforms that, among a range of objectives, seek to bring economic offenders to quick justice.

The PM said India had a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. He mentioned the use of technology and e-governance to create a transparent and accountable ecosystem, noting that leakages in welfare schemes were being plugged and “hundreds of millions had received direct benefit transfers into their bank accounts”.

“The value of DBT in India has crossed $360 billion and has helped save $33 million in leakages,” said the PM, speaking close on the heels of August 9 when he gave a political call, “Corruption, Quit India”. To the G20 delegates, the PM said the greatest brunt of corruption anywhere was borne by the poor and the marginalised.

“Corruption affects resource mobilisation, distorts markets, impacts service delivery and diminishes people’s quality of life,” he argued.

Quoting the Arthashastra, the PM said the government’s duty was to enhance state resources to maximise the welfare of the people.

“Achieving this goal requires combating corruption and that is why fighting corruption is our sacred duty to our people,” he noted, adding that the G20’s collective efforts could significantly support the fight against corruption. The PM urged for a greater role for audit institutions and primacy to a culture of ethics and integrity in national value systems across the globe.

Oz PM to visit India for summit on Sept 9-10

  • Australia on Saturday said its PM Anthony Albanese will attend the G20 summit in Delhi on September 9-10
  • Albanese’s visit to India will be part of his three-nation tour, the other two countries being Indonesia and the Philippines

#Narendra Modi

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Himachal

Four Bhakra floodgates opened, BBMB authorities allay fears

2
Haryana

Nuh violence: ‘Mahapanchayat’ announces resumption of VHP yatra on August 28, seeks NIA probe

3
Haryana

Nuh flare-up: Mahapanchayat calls for NIA probe, wants Nuh district status scrapped

4
Himachal

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5
Punjab

Sangrur woman, stranded in Malaysia, to be brought back soon: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

6
Punjab

Vigilance Bureau attaches 4 properties of Punjab ex- Deputy Director Rakesh Kumar Singla in tender scam

7
Nation

Sharad Pawar says some trying to persuade him, but will never align with BJP

8
Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

9
Himachal

Rain, landslips ravage Himachal; Shimla, Bilaspur worst-affected

10
Punjab

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

Don't Miss

View All
Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Punjab 95’ removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up?
Entertainment

Diljit Dosanjh's 'Punjab 95' removed from Toronto Film Festival line-up

Canadian college ‘shatters’ Punjab students’ dreams
Punjab

Canadian college 'shatters' Punjab students' dreams

76 yrs on, siblings reunite at Kartarpur gurdwara
Punjab

76 years on, siblings reunite at Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Car falls into waterfall in MP’s Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral
Trending

Car falls into waterfall in MP's Indore, father-daughter have a miraculous escape; video goes viral

Gurdwaras to have skill centres
Punjab

'Sikhya Langar': Gurdwaras in India to have skill centres

This Haryana ‘yatra’ is epitome of communal harmony
Haryana

This Haryana 'yatra' is epitome of communal harmony

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3
Nation

Watch: First look of moon as captured by Chandrayaan-3

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites
Punjab

No help, volunteers plug away at breach sites in Jalandhar

Top News

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

29 killed in Himachal Pradesh rains, 9 of them in Shimla landslides

All schools and colleges in the state closed on Monday

9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

5 die, 20 trapped as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain

CM oversees the rescue operation at the site

7 killed in cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan

7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst

2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst

Landslides following heavy rain in Mandi lead to death and destruction

6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 operatives of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

Terror module busted in Punjab day before I-Day, 5 associates of Harvinder Rinda and Goldy Brar held

The accused were planning to commit target killings in Punja...


Cities

View All

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

Full dress rehearsal for I-Day held

BRTS crisis: Despite no revenue, govt bound to pay salaries to employees

Knotty affair: Tilting poles pose a threat in Avtar Avenue

Open House: What steps should be taken to check the spread of conjunctivitis?

‘Government committed to promoting sports culture’

Sidhu Moosewala’s mother Charan Kaur admitted to Mansa hospital after taking ill

Sidhu Moosewala's mother admitted to Mansa hospital

Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Chandigarh: Sector 49 decentralised waste plant gets rolling

Staff crunch hits cancer patient care at PGI

Morcha demanding release Sikh prisoners takes out symbolic march in Mohali

Panchkula: Lounge bar raided, 6 hookahs seized

Open house: What should be done to get rid of corrupt police officers?

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

School teacher injured as bike-borne men snatches her mobile phone in Delhi

IIT-Delhi drops mid-semester exams to reduce students’ stress

Massive fire at chemical godown in Delhi’s Alipur

Five arrested for fraud

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab’s Jalandhar

Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar

20 boys, 3 parents booked in Jalandhar

Engineer stuck 80-ft under soil during road work in Jalandhar district

I-Day function: ADGP reviews security arrangements in Jalandhar

Tiranga Yatra held to pay homage to martyrs

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ahead of I-Day, Special DGP reviews security arrangements

Ludhiana district all set to get 24 new Aam Aadmi Clinics today

Ward watch: Neglected Karamsar Colony, other areas cry for care

2 robbers facing cases in Punjab, Hry, UP held

Two nabbed with 150 gm of heroin

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

All set for I-Day function, police tighten security

Punjabi varsity to pay Rs 20K to NET-qualified staff at RCs

Thieves make away with Rs 75K as owners sleep

Development works at village inaugurated